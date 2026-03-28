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Push for US–Iran “Peace Deal” Renews
(MENAFN) Steve Witkoff, the United States’ special envoy, stated on Friday that discussions with Iran are anticipated “this week,” emphasizing that Donald Trump is aiming to secure a “peace deal” despite ongoing American and Israeli strikes. Speaking at an investment forum in Miami, Witkoff expressed optimism, noting that progress signals—such as maritime movement—suggest a positive trajectory toward dialogue.
He elaborated on his view of effective diplomacy, stating, “My definition of real negotiating would be right here, and we don't leave until we're done, and we've offered that,” underscoring a commitment to sustained, in-person negotiations until a resolution is reached.
In a separate statement, Trump told journalists prior to departing for Miami that Tehran appears increasingly open to engagement. “They are being decimated. They are talking, we are talking, now they want to make a deal,” he remarked, suggesting that mounting pressure has driven Iran toward negotiations.
Meanwhile, Marco Rubio indicated that Washington expects to wrap up its military operations against Iran “in a matter of weeks, not months.” He added that the United States believes it can meet its strategic goals without committing ground forces.
Since Feb. 28, the United States and Israel have conducted sustained aerial assaults on Iran, resulting in over 1,340 fatalities. In response, Iran has launched drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf nations hosting American military facilities. These retaliatory strikes have led to casualties, significant infrastructure damage, and widespread disruption to global markets and air travel.
He elaborated on his view of effective diplomacy, stating, “My definition of real negotiating would be right here, and we don't leave until we're done, and we've offered that,” underscoring a commitment to sustained, in-person negotiations until a resolution is reached.
In a separate statement, Trump told journalists prior to departing for Miami that Tehran appears increasingly open to engagement. “They are being decimated. They are talking, we are talking, now they want to make a deal,” he remarked, suggesting that mounting pressure has driven Iran toward negotiations.
Meanwhile, Marco Rubio indicated that Washington expects to wrap up its military operations against Iran “in a matter of weeks, not months.” He added that the United States believes it can meet its strategic goals without committing ground forces.
Since Feb. 28, the United States and Israel have conducted sustained aerial assaults on Iran, resulting in over 1,340 fatalities. In response, Iran has launched drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf nations hosting American military facilities. These retaliatory strikes have led to casualties, significant infrastructure damage, and widespread disruption to global markets and air travel.
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