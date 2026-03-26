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Chinese Army to Hold Talks with EU, NATO Next Week
(MENAFN) A delegation from the Chinese military is expected to engage in discussions with the European Union and NATO in Brussels next week, according to media reports, amid rising tensions in the Middle East.
The EU–China security and defense consultations are set to be held on Tuesday, as reported by the South China Morning Post.
The report also indicated that separate talks between NATO representatives and officials from the Office for International Military Cooperation of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) are scheduled to occur during the same week.
So far, neither side has issued official confirmation regarding the meetings.
The planned military discussions come at a time of heightened regional instability following joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, which Tehran claims resulted in around 1,300 fatalities, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and senior security official Ali Larijani.
The EU–China security and defense consultations are set to be held on Tuesday, as reported by the South China Morning Post.
The report also indicated that separate talks between NATO representatives and officials from the Office for International Military Cooperation of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) are scheduled to occur during the same week.
So far, neither side has issued official confirmation regarding the meetings.
The planned military discussions come at a time of heightened regional instability following joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, which Tehran claims resulted in around 1,300 fatalities, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and senior security official Ali Larijani.
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