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Turkmenistan Adopts New Intellectual Property Development Concept For 2026-2052

Turkmenistan Adopts New Intellectual Property Development Concept For 2026-2052


2026-03-28 05:03:51
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 28. Turkmenistan has adopted a new concept for the development of its intellectual property system for 2026-2052, aimed at modernizing legislation and strengthening innovation, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The document was signed by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a presentation by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Hodjamyrat Geldimyradov at the regular Cabinet meeting.

The signing formalizes the framework for enhancing the country's intellectual property regime in line with international standards.

The new concept builds on the broader strategic directives set by the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (the Parliament) Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on September 24, 2024, emphasizing the promotion of innovation, youth entrepreneurship, and creative activity. It outlines measures to improve the protection of intellectual property rights, develop professional expertise, and integrate digital services into the system.

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Trend News Agency

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