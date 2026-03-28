Turkmenistan Adopts New Intellectual Property Development Concept For 2026-2052
The document was signed by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a presentation by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Hodjamyrat Geldimyradov at the regular Cabinet meeting.
The signing formalizes the framework for enhancing the country's intellectual property regime in line with international standards.
The new concept builds on the broader strategic directives set by the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (the Parliament) Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on September 24, 2024, emphasizing the promotion of innovation, youth entrepreneurship, and creative activity. It outlines measures to improve the protection of intellectual property rights, develop professional expertise, and integrate digital services into the system.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment