Latin American Pulse For Saturday, March 28, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chilean Truckers Threaten National Road Blockades as Students and Diesel Unite Against Kast - UN Reveals Over 10,000 Colombian Mercenaries Fighting Worldwide as New Anti-Mercenary Law Takes Effect - Peru's Election Campaign Stained by Candidate's Death on Debate Night - "Granma 2.0" Solidarity Flotilla Delivers 30 Tonnes of Aid to Blockaded Cuba - Bloomberg Reports Lula Struggling Against Flávio Bolsonaro's Poll Surge as Antifascist Conference Fills Porto Alegre - LatAm Equities Extend Losses While Gold Surges 2.54% Executive Summary The Big Picture: Today's Latin American Pulse tracks two escalations, one revelation, one death, one flotilla, and one poll crisis. Chile's fuel shock has jumped from students to truckers - the transport sector is threatening national road blockades starting today, warning that a 60% diesel hike will cascade through the entire food chain. In Colombia, the United Nations revealed that over 10,000 Colombians have been recruited as mercenaries in conflicts from Ukraine to the Congo, in a report that landed alongside the country's new anti-mercenary law. In Peru, a congressional candidate died under disputed circumstances on debate night. In Cuba, a solidarity flotilla broke the blockade. And in Brazil, Lula is losing ground to the Bolsonaro family. This is part of The Rio Times ' comprehensive coverage of Latin American financial markets and economic developments. Chile is now on day two of crisis. Thursday's student march - 3,500 in the Alameda, water cannons, tear gas, pepper-spray armoured vehicles, 14 detained, six Metro stations shut - was the opening act. Transport unions have now warned of national mobilisations and highway blockades beginning Friday, citing the historic diesel surge and its inevitable pass-through to food prices. Kast's disapproval has hit 49% in under three weeks. He is governing by palliative decree while the streets reject his austerity programme. The UN Working Group on Mercenaries completed its first-ever visit to Colombia (March 16-27) and revealed that more than 10,000 Colombians - mostly ex-soldiers and ex-police - have been recruited for wars in the DRC, Ukraine, Sudan, Somalia, and Yemen. Petro signed the anti-mercenary law (Ley 2569) on March 17. The report arrived as Colombia still hunts Iván Márquez for the magnicidio of Senator Uribe Turbay. In Peru, congressional candidate Gilbert Infante of the Fe en el Perú party died on March 24 in Chorrillos. His party leader initially claimed he was beaten to death with bricks; police determined he died of a heart attack. But verified death threats and a 100,000-sol extortion demand were real. His is the second candidate death this campaign, after Napoleón Becerra's traffic accident on March 15. Sixteen days remain before the April 12 first round. Regional Mood The hemisphere's dominant theme this week is cost. Fuel costs in Chile, gasoline quality costs in Bolivia, the human cost of mercenary recruitment in Colombia, the political cost of Lula's Venezuela stance in Brazil, the security cost of running for office in Peru. Every government in the region is paying a price it did not budget for. Markets reflected the pessimism. Three of five tracked indices fell for the second straight day. Gold surged 2.54% to $4,493 - the strongest safe-haven signal this week. Bitcoin crashed to $66,418, its lowest in weeks. The risk-off mood is deepening as geopolitical and domestic pressures converge. Risk Snapshot

Country Key Driver Risk Level Chile Truckers threaten national blockades TODAY; students protested Thursday; diesel +60%; disapproval 49%; food chain risk; 2019 echoes intensifying CRITICAL Colombia UN: 10,000+ mercenaries worldwide; anti-mercenary law signed; Márquez manhunt day 4; C-130 probe; May 31 election CRITICAL Peru Candidate Infante dead; death threats confirmed; 2nd campaign death; 16 days to vote; debates resume Monday; Cerrón habeas Mar 31 ELEVATED Brazil Bloomberg: Lula struggling vs Flávio Bolsonaro; antifascist conference Porto Alegre; BCB quarterly report released; Selic 14.75% ELEVATED Cuba "Granma 2.0" flotilla delivered 30 tonnes aid; blockade month 4; two more boats en route; hospitals losing power ELEVATED Mexico Senate passed Plan B 87-41; PT blocked revocación; Banxico held 7%; Azteca reopens Sat for Mexico-Portugal; FIFA president Monday STABLE

Chile: From Students to Truckers - Kast Faces National Blockade Threat Transport unions warn of highway blockades starting Friday; diesel +60% will cascade through food chain; Thursday: 3,500 students, tear gas, pepper gas, 14 detained; Metro shut; Kast disapproval 49%; palliative decree signed at barricaded La Moneda; Chile has virtually no rail freight

What Happened



- The escalation: Chilean transport unions announced national mobilisations and highway blockades starting Friday, warning that the historic diesel price increase - approximately 60% - will make the entire food distribution chain more expensive. Chile has virtually no rail freight; nearly everything moves by truck. The transport sector's entry transforms what began as a student protest into a potential economic paralysis.

- Thursday's march: According to La Tercera, approximately 3,500 students marched from the former Congress to the Alameda. Carabineros deployed water cannons, tear gas, and pepper-spray armoured vehicles. Fourteen people were detained. Six Metro Line 1 stations were closed. Hooded individuals set barricades at Alameda and Santa Rosa and vandalised the Baquedano monument perimeter. The Confech, ACES, and Colegio de Profesores all backed the mobilisation.

- Kast's response: The president signed a palliative decree at a barricaded La Moneda, freezing public transport fares in Santiago, offering $110 bonuses to taxistas, and reducing paraffin prices ahead of winter. He warned the state would respond "with the full force of the law" and told protesters not to use the Metro. The opposition and elements of his own right called the measures "insufficient" for leaving gas prices untouched. - The political toll: Kast's disapproval surged from 37% to 49% in under three weeks, now exceeding his approval. The government is evaluating a possible pardon for Carabineros convicted of human rights violations during the 2019 protests. The ACES called for unions, federations, and the Colegio de Profesores to build a joint mobilisation plan. IPSA rose marginally: +0.19% to 10,417.19 - the market is not yet pricing the transport blockade risk.

Why It Matters

The 2019 estallido social was triggered by a 30-peso Metro fare increase. Kast is attempting a 60% diesel hike, a 3% education budget cut, the elimination of university gratuity for over-30s, and 40+ environmental protection rollbacks - simultaneously, in his first month. The convergence of students, environmentalists, and now truckers into a single grievance coalition is exactly the dynamic that toppled Piñera's mandate.

The difference: Kast has a legislative majority, ideological conviction, and no tolerance for street pressure. He is governing as if the protests are noise. But diesel prices affect every Chilean who eats, and a trucking blockade can empty supermarket shelves within days. If the transport sector follows through, Kast's first real crisis moves from the streets to the kitchen table - where governments lose elections.

Key Watch

Transport blockade execution today/this weekend. Supermarket supply impact. Union–student convergence. BCCh rate decision. Carabineros pardon debate. Copper as fiscal counterweight. Kast approval trajectory.

RISK: CRITICAL

Colombia: UN Reveals 10,000+ Colombian Mercenaries in Global Conflicts Working Group completes first-ever Colombia visit; recruits fighting in DRC, Ukraine, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen; Petro signs anti-mercenary law (Ley 2569); ex-soldiers recruited by economic vulnerability; $2,000-6,000/month vs $500 pension; predatory recruitment increasing; Márquez manhunt enters day four

What Happened



- The revelation: The UN Working Group on Mercenaries, completing its first-ever visit to Colombia (March 16-27), announced Friday that over 10,000 Colombians have been recruited as mercenaries and private security operatives in global conflicts over the past 11 years. Colombians are fighting in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ukraine, Sudan, Somalia, and Yemen - recruited through both legal and irregular channels.

- The profile: The majority are ex-military, ex-police, or veterans, as well as former combatants from armed groups and paramilitaries. They retire relatively young - between 30 and 40 - making them a "gold mine" for foreign armies and security firms. Pay ranges from $2,000 to $6,000 per month, compared to a Colombian military retirement pension of approximately $500. Predatory recruitment is increasing, including among indigenous communities and via online deception.

- The law: Petro signed Ley 2569 on March 17, ratifying the 1989 UN Convention against the Recruitment, Use, Financing, and Training of Mercenaries. The law criminalises mercenary activity and strengthens judicial cooperation. The Working Group praised the move but warned of persistent challenges including weak oversight of the 1,351 registered private security companies (employing 400,000+) and limited enforcement in rural areas. - In parallel: The manhunt for Iván Márquez and six Segunda Marquetalia chiefs for the magnicidio of Senator Uribe Turbay entered its fourth day. The C-130 crash investigation continues. COLCAP fell 0.93% to 2,212.65 - third consecutive loss.

Why It Matters

Colombia's six decades of conflict created a surplus of combat-trained men with no civilian career path. The mercenary pipeline is the dark side of demobilisation - the peace agreement ended one war, but the skills it produced are now fueling others. The assassination of Haiti's President Moïse in 2021 by Colombian mercenaries was the most visible case; the recruitment of Colombians to fight in Ukraine and the DRC is the systemic reality.

The new law is necessary but insufficient. As the UN noted, the economic fundamentals driving recruitment - low pensions, limited reintegration, and pay differentials of 4x to 12x - will not change with legislation alone. And Colombia's presidential election campaign is unfolding under the shadow of both the Uribe Turbay magnicidio and this mercenary report - a double indictment of the security state's failures.

Key Watch

UN full report (September). Constitutional Court review of Ley 2569. Recruitment pipeline disruption. Márquez manhunt. C-130 investigation. May 31 election.

RISK: CRITICAL

Peru: Candidate's Death on Debate Night Stains an Already Violent Campaign Gilbert Infante (Fe en el Perú) died March 24 in Chorrillos; party claimed assassination by bricks, police ruled heart attack; death threats and 100,000-sol extortion demand were real; second candidate death this campaign; Napoleón Becerra killed in traffic accident March 15; 16 days to April 12

What Happened



- The death: Gilbert Infante, candidate for the Cámara de Diputados for the Fe en el Perú party, died on the night of March 24 in the Lima district of Chorrillos - the same evening as the second presidential debate. He was found collapsed in the street and taken first to a local health centre, then to the Hospital Casimiro Ulloa, where he died.

- Conflicting accounts: Presidential candidate Álvaro Paz de la Barra initially claimed Infante was beaten to death with bricks, citing death threats and a pattern of intimidation against anti-crime candidates. However, police determined through autopsy that the cause of death was a myocardial infarction. Witnesses at the event where Infante had been present described him drinking alcohol at a neighbourhood celebration; his wife told police he had a heart condition requiring valve surgery and had been advised not to drink.

- The threats were real: Regardless of the cause of death, documented extortion demands of 100,000 soles had been made against Infante via WhatsApp since September 2025. The messages warned he would "die slowly" if the demands were not met. Multiple party members reported similar threats but chose not to file police reports. Paz de la Barra said his team of ex-military candidates had been taking turns guarding each other. - Campaign violence: Infante's death is the second among candidates this cycle. Napoleón Becerra, presidential candidate for the Partido de los Trabajadores y Emprendedores, was killed in a traffic accident on March 15 on the road to Ayacucho while travelling to a campaign event. The Presidency issued formal condolences. Debates resume Monday March 30 with the second round covering employment and education.

Why It Matters

Peru has had eight presidents in a decade. Most living ex-presidents are in prison or under investigation. A candidate dying on debate night - whether by natural causes or violence - is not a footnote; it is a symbol of a country where running for office carries physical risk. The extortion demands were real. The threats were real. That the death itself may have been medical does not erase the climate in which it occurred.

With 16 days remaining, 34 candidates still running, and Fujimori and López Aliaga tied at 11% and 10% respectively, Peru's election is being conducted under conditions that would be considered a security emergency in most democracies. The fragmentation guarantees a low-turnout runoff between candidates with minimal Congressional support - extending the instability cycle that has defined Peru since Vizcarra's impeachment.

Key Watch

Debate round two (Mon Mar 30). Cerrón habeas corpus (Mar 31). Candidate security. Fujimori vs López Aliaga polling. Congressional fragmentation.

RISK: ELEVATED

Cuba The "Granma 2.0" - a fishing boat renamed after Fidel Castro's 1956 revolutionary yacht - arrived in Havana on March 24 carrying over 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid from Yucatán: food, medicine, 73 solar panels, and 10 bicycles (with 200 more in a container en route). The 32 crew from 11 countries are part of the Convoy Nuestra América, organised by the Progressive International. Cuba is in month four of the US fuel blockade. Seven national blackouts since 2024, two in the last week. Hospitals are losing power. The "Granma 2.0" was the first militant boat to sail from Mexico to Cuba since 1956. Two more sailboats departed from Isla Mujeres and are expected soon. The Havana Governor received the crew at the dock. The activist Brazilian coordinator called it "an act of historical retribution" - the solidarity flotilla as a mirror of the Gaza Sumud Flotilla that was intercepted in 2025. Brazil Bloomberg reported Thursday that Lula is "struggling to respond to Flávio Bolsonaro's rise in polls" and that tensions are mounting within his inner circle over how to counter the surge. The October election is shaping up as the closest of Lula's career. His Venezuela stance - criticising the US capture of Maduro without condemning the regime - has become an electoral liability. The 1st International Antifascist Conference continued in Porto Alegre with panels on "The Struggle Against Milei's Ultra-Neoliberal Fascism" and "Brazil Under the Threat of the Ultra-Right and Imperialism." Over 3,000 registered from 30 countries. Ibovespa fell 0.64% to 181,556.76 - second consecutive loss. BCB quarterly report released Thursday with new projections. Selic at 14.75%. Economists see 12.5% by December. Mexico The Senate approved Sheinbaum's Plan B electoral reform 87-41, but the PT ally stripped the revocación de mandato provision. Sheinbaum called the omission "bad for the country." Core reforms passed: austerity cuts to legislative privileges, salary caps for electoral officials, Senate budget reduction. Banxico held the rate at 7% as expected. Sheinbaum negotiated a voluntary diesel price cap with gas station operators. The Estadio Azteca (now Estadio Banorte) reopens Saturday for a Mexico-Portugal friendly ahead of the World Cup. FIFA president Infantino visits Sheinbaum at Palacio Nacional on Monday. IPC fell 0.56% to 66,685.76 - third consecutive loss after Wednesday's 3.67% surge. Argentina / Bolivia / Venezuela Argentina: MERVAL bounced +0.88% to 2,793,846. The CJNG terrorist designation from Thursday continues to generate diplomatic ripples. $LIBRA crypto scandal alive. FIFA warm-up: Argentina hosted Mauritania at La Bombonera on Friday. Bolivia: The four-point gasoline deal from Thursday is holding but transport leaders warned they will return to the streets if the 72-hour compensation deadline is missed. Senate investigative commission active. Seven gubernatorial runoffs April 19. Bolivia coverage. Venezuela: Maduro's second hearing took place Thursday. Mining law vote expected before weekend. Delcy Rodríguez announced fueloil sale worth $300 million. Costa Rica signed deal to accept 25 US deportees/week under "Shield of Americas." Venezuelan deportee sued US for $1.3M over wrongful CECOT imprisonment.

Index Close Change Context COLCAP 2,212.65 −0.93% Third straight loss; mercenary report + manhunt Ibovespa 181,556.76 −0.64% Second consecutive loss; Lula poll drag IPC (Mexico) 66,685.76 −0.56% Third straight loss post-Wednesday surge MERVAL 2,793,846.44 +0.88% Sole gainer; post-holiday bounce IPSA (Chile) 10,417.19 +0.19% Marginal; blockade risk NOT yet priced Gold US$4,493.12 +2.54% Strong safe-haven surge; week's best signal Silver US$69.780 +2.71% Outperforming gold on recovery Bitcoin US$66,418 −3.41% Sharp drop; lowest in weeks; risk-off USD/BRL 5.2414 +0.08% Tick higher; real under mild pressure

Regional SnapshotMarkets at a Glance

Equity indices: Friday March 27, 2026 closes, from TradingView Tier 0 charts (timestamped 07:47–07:49 UTC, March 28). Gold, silver, Bitcoin, USD/BRL from TradingView daily (07:47–07:49 UTC). Chile protests/transport from AFP/La Tercera/Perfil/BioBioChile/El Mostrador/teleSUR. Colombia mercenaries from UN OHCHR/Euronews/El Heraldo/El Tiempo/El País Cali/Publimetro. Peru candidate from El Comercio/RPP/Infobae Peru/La República. Cuba flotilla from Xinhua/Granma/Cubadebate. Brazil from Bloomberg/Resumen Latinoamericano. Mexico from CNN en Español/Infobae/El Financiero. Costa Rica from AP/CNN/La Nación CR. Venezuelan lawsuit from Miami Herald/CNN/teleSUR. Rio Times Bolivia coverage.

Date Event Country Sat Mar 28 Chile transport blockades (developing); Estadio Banorte reopens - Mexico vs Portugal; Antifascist conference day 3 (Porto Alegre); Artemis II astronauts press conference (NASA) Chile / Mexico / Brazil Sun Mar 30 Ecuador curfew ends (4 provinces); Peru debate round two begins (employment + education) Ecuador / Peru Mon Mar 31 Cerrón habeas corpus - Constitutional Tribunal; Sheinbaum receives FIFA's Infantino; G7 finance/energy/central bank joint meeting; Bolivia 72h compensation deadline Peru / Mexico / G7 / Bolivia Tue Apr 1 Peru debate last date; Artemis II launch (NASA) Peru / U.S. Sat Apr 12 Peru presidential & legislative first round Peru Sat Apr 19 Bolivia - seven gubernatorial runoffs Bolivia

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