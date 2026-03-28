6-Year-Old Fan's Racing Dream Gets F1 Drivers' Attention, Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

A 6-year-old F1 enthusiast set himself a modest goal: 10,000 likes and an F1 racer's remark requesting that his father take him to an F1 race, but the internet had far greater intentions. Ilan Gomez, who was born in Florida and routinely posts go-karting videos on Instagram, shared a video in which he turned to his father and asked a question that seemed both optimistic and curiously calculated.

In the video, Ilan glanced at the camera and asked, "Hey people, please assist me. Dad, how many of you would like to take me to my first Formula One race? His father repeated the query, somewhat amused, before imposing the requirement. "How about 10,000 likes and one of the F1 drivers to comment?" he requested.

There was a brief silence before Ilan leaned into it. "Charles, Lewis, Esteban, Ollie, Berriman, please help me," he said, addressing some of the sport's biggest personalities with utter earnestness.

However, what happened next was too fast for him to understand.

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A post shared by Ilan Gomez (@ilan_racing)

The video not only exceeded expectations, but also received over 4.3 million likes. The comments section filled up almost as quickly, with messages of encouragement, enthusiasm, and individuals tagging drivers to help make it a reality.

And then the reactions he was looking for began to arrive.

What Happened Next Will Surprise You!

F1 drivers Ollie Bearman and Gabriel Bortoleto left comments under the picture, with Bortoleto stating, "Bring him to the race," making the task much more realistic. Even official accounts joined in. F1 Las Vegas responded, "Hey buddy, want to come to Vegas this November?" adding a genuine offer to the mix.

Major automakers such as BMW and Audi joined in, giving their best wishes and magnifying the occasion.

In the comments area, the tone was always positive, with users rallying behind him not only to reach a goal, but to see it through. Several viewers commented on how boldly he made his request, while others noted it was precisely the type of online moment they enjoyed being a part of.