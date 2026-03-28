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US Secret Service Agent Accidentally Fires Weapon on Duty
(MENAFN) A United States Secret Service agent assigned to former First Lady Jill Biden accidentally discharged his firearm at Philadelphia International Airport on Friday morning, the agency confirmed.
“An on-duty US Secret Service special agent suffered a non-life-threatening injury from a negligent discharge while handling a service weapon,” spokesperson Nate Herring said.
The incident occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. during a protective assignment. The protectee was not nearby, and her schedule was not affected. No one else was injured. The agent was taken to a local hospital and remains in stable condition.
The Secret Service’s Office of Professional Responsibility will investigate the circumstances of the accidental shooting. An official familiar with the event noted that while the former first lady was at the airport, she was not close to the location when the discharge occurred.
“An on-duty US Secret Service special agent suffered a non-life-threatening injury from a negligent discharge while handling a service weapon,” spokesperson Nate Herring said.
The incident occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. during a protective assignment. The protectee was not nearby, and her schedule was not affected. No one else was injured. The agent was taken to a local hospital and remains in stable condition.
The Secret Service’s Office of Professional Responsibility will investigate the circumstances of the accidental shooting. An official familiar with the event noted that while the former first lady was at the airport, she was not close to the location when the discharge occurred.
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