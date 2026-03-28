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Thailand Clinches Safe Transit for Oil Tankers Through Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Thailand has obtained diplomatic guarantees ensuring safe transit for its oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, the government announced, alleviating fears of energy supply disruptions as tensions continue to simmer across the Middle East, the government's public relations department confirmed.
Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) initiated direct diplomatic channels to establish that Thai-flagged vessels bear no involvement in the regional conflict — a move prompted after the Thai cargo ship Mayuree Naree was attacked on March 11 while navigating the strategic strait, leaving three crew members unaccounted for.
Alongside those clarifications, the MFA formally requested unobstructed passage through the critical waterway. Iranian authorities responded by acknowledging the request and sought specific details on vessels scheduled to transit the area.
Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, speaking at a press conference on Saturday, said the government is accelerating efforts to strengthen energy security amid mounting pressure from the ongoing global energy crisis."
The Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint through which a significant share of the world's oil supply flows — has remained a flashpoint amid broader Middle East hostilities, raising alarm among energy-dependent nations across Asia.
Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) initiated direct diplomatic channels to establish that Thai-flagged vessels bear no involvement in the regional conflict — a move prompted after the Thai cargo ship Mayuree Naree was attacked on March 11 while navigating the strategic strait, leaving three crew members unaccounted for.
Alongside those clarifications, the MFA formally requested unobstructed passage through the critical waterway. Iranian authorities responded by acknowledging the request and sought specific details on vessels scheduled to transit the area.
Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, speaking at a press conference on Saturday, said the government is accelerating efforts to strengthen energy security amid mounting pressure from the ongoing global energy crisis."
The Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint through which a significant share of the world's oil supply flows — has remained a flashpoint amid broader Middle East hostilities, raising alarm among energy-dependent nations across Asia.
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