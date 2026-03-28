Fairmont Bab Al Bahr: Building A Sustainable Future Through Innovative Technology

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

The hotel is well on its way to eliminating all single-use plastics from both guest areas and back-of-house operations through its partnership with A1RWATER.

- Shamsudheen Thekkepattayil, Director of Environmental, Health & MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fairmont Bab Al Bahr was successfully re-certified by Green Globe Certification in November 2025. Situated at the gateway of Abu Dhabi, the luxury beachfront five-star hotel, enjoys unrivalled views of the Arabic architectural masterpiece – the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque - and the sparkling waters of Abu Dhabi Creek.Shamsudheen Thekkepattayil, Director of Environmental, Health & Safety at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr said,“We are very happy to have achieved our third year of certification, proof that sustainability is embedded in every part of our operations. From resource management to community initiatives, we continue to take meaningful steps to reduce our environmental impact and support a more sustainable future for the next generation.”Innovative Technology Reduces Water and Plastic ConsumptionComprehensive sustainability initiatives have been implemented across the property, guided by Mr. Thekkepattayil, and under the leadership of General Manager, Elias Chakhtoura. Fairmont Bab Al Bahr is well on its way to eliminating all single-use plastics from both guest areas and back-of-house operations through its partnership with A1RWATER. Fairmont Bab Al Bahr has introduced atmospheric water generation technology, which converts air into pure, mineralised drinking water on-site. Between November 2023 and 2024, this initiative helped replace over 500,000 plastic bottles, eliminating more than six tonnes of plastic waste and reducing 46 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions. Precious water reserves are also saved with implementation of the latest advanced technology.Energy conservation is another key pillar in the hotel's sustainability management plan. Following a detailed energy audit, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr initiated a multi-year investment plan aimed at reducing energy consumption by 2030, reinforcing its long-term environmental strategy.Sustainable Dining PracticesFairmont Bab Al Bahr is committed to a more sustainable and mindful food future. The hotel actively minimises food waste and promotes responsible dining by utilising the Winnow food waste monitoring system in kitchens, purchasing locally sourced produce and coffee, increasing vegetarian and vegan menu offerings, and introducing carbon-labelled menus to encourage informed, eco-conscious choices. Through these combined efforts, the hotel is currently on track to reduce food waste by 10% this year.Creating a Greener UAE CommunityIn line with its CSR mission, the hotel focuses on collaborations with various environmental organisations and groups in the UAE. Fairmont Bab Al Bahr participates in major initiatives led by the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) including Clean Up UAE, tree-planting activities, and various waste management programs that support the wider community's sustainability goals. Within the hotel itself, Heartists (aka dedicated hotel employees) aim to create a more eco-conscious Fairmont family by regularly participating in hands-on environmental initiatives. One recent highlight was the replanting of the hotel's vegetable garden, a collective effort that supports a greener and more self-sufficient property.Fruitful Community PartnershipsStrengthening community connections remains a core priority at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr. Through impactful partnerships and initiatives, the hotel supports the local community and artisans by hosting exhibitions that provide local suppliers with a platform to showcase and sell traditional and cultural Arabic products. In addition, the hotel works closely with organisations including the Zayed Health Organisation and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Special Education, offering activities like cooking classes, on-the-job training opportunities, and other interactive programs that promote learning, inclusion and skill development.ContactIshita ParasharAssistant Marketing ManagerFairmont Bab Al BahrKhor Al MaqtaPO Box 114304Abu Dhabi, UAEE....M. + (971) 50 422 6640fairmont

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Fairmont Bab Al Bahr: Building a Sustainable Future Through Innovative Technology News Provided By Green Globe Certification March 26, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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