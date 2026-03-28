Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind And High Sea Tonight

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Weather inshore, until 6:00 am on Saturday, will be some clouds at first becomes fine and relatively cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, it willآ be scattered clouds at first, the report added, warning of expected strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 03 to 10 knot, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 10 to 18 knot, reaches to 25 knot at times.

Sea state inshore will be 2 to 4 feet, rises to 5 feet at times, while offshore will be 3 to 5 feet, rises to 8 feet at times inshore will be 05 to 10 kilometers. Offshore, it will be 04 to 09 kilometers.