'My Ripple Effect' Inspires Everyday Heroes: New Faith Film Starring Dean Cain, Kevin Sorbo And Eddie Mcclintock Premieres April 1

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) TAMPA, Fla., March 27, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - What if the smallest act of kindness could change the world? That's the question at the heart of“My Ripple Effect,” a bold new faith and family film from JC Films and Joshuacord – hitting screens this week and starring fan favorites Dean Cain, Kevin Sorbo, Eddie McClintock and Michael Sigler.







Image Caption:“My Ripple Effect” poster.

“My Ripple Effect” follows a recently divorced dad (Dean Cain) who encounters a mysterious man named Raphael (Kevin Sorbo) at an abandoned church, and discovers his life has far more meaning than he ever imagined. Together with his best friend (Eddie McClintock), he embarks on a journey that reveals how ordinary people and everyday moments can create long‐lasting, generational impact.

This isn't just a movie about characters on a screen. It's a story about all of us – parents, students, pastors and neighbors – who wonder if our small efforts really make a difference, and what God can do with one obedient“yes.” By the end of this story, viewers will question not just 'What if?' but, 'What if God uses this moment to change my world?'”

The film is the product of a unique partnership between Jason Campbell, writer, director and executive producer at JC Films, and Patrick Carberry, founder of Joshuacord, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness and support for persecuted Christians around the world.

“My Ripple Effect” follows ordinary people whose everyday choices set off extraordinary waves of change – a timely reminder that no act of faith, courage or compassion is ever wasted.

For Carberry, the message is personal.

“We all impact each other for good or for evil,” he says.“This film is an invitation. Your prayers, your voice and your giving are ripples that reach people you may never meet, especially our persecuted brothers and sisters around the world, reminding them that they are seen, known, and deeply loved.”







Image caption: JC Films and Joshuacord.

Carberry founded Joshuacord 15 years ago to shine a light on the ongoing persecution of Christians globally. The organization's previous film,“Christians in the Mirror” (2019), featured on-the-ground interviews with persecuted believers and religious leaders in Syria, India, Iraq, South Sudan and Egypt.

“We want our Christian brothers and sisters in the Middle East, Asia and Africa to know they are not alone,” says Paul Jallo, president of Jallo Oil and senior vice president of Joshuacord, who also serves as Executive Producer of the film alongside Campbell.“God has given me more than I deserve, and I want to pay it forward with 'My Ripple Effect.'”

The film's message echoes the famous words often attributed to Irish statesman Edmund Burke:“Evil prevails when good men do nothing.” Campbell and Carberry see this as a call to purpose. They believe audiences are ready to move beyond watching from the sidelines and begin responding with prayer, conversation and faithful steps that create real change, one ripple at a time.

“My Ripple Effect” will be available on The Trinity Broadcasting Network, YouTube's Christian Movies channel and major streaming platforms including Amazon and Hulu.

Watch. Share. Create Your Ripple.

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Image Caption:“My Ripple Effect” poster.

News Source: JC Films and Joshuacord

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