Campaign In Brazil Mobilizes Aid For Lebanon

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Unidos pelo Líbano (UPL) association is carrying out a humanitarian campaign in Brazil to help Lebanese people facing hardships amid the war in the Middle East. UPL is raising funds to purchase food, medicines, and blankets to be sent to Lebanon as soon as possible.

At the beginning of this week, the death toll in Lebanon had reached 1,039 due to the conflict, in addition to nearly 3,000 injured and around one million displaced people, according to figures released by Lebanese authorities. Many have left their homes, especially in the south, where Israel is carrying out heavy bombardments.

“I am of Lebanese descent, born in Brazil, my parents were Lebanese, and we have a special affection for Lebanon as it is my parents' homeland. Like any Lebanese descendant, we feel honored to be able to do something for Lebanon,” UPL president Mohamed El Zoghbi told ANBA.

UPL was created after the Beirut Port explosion in 2020 by a group of Lebanese and descendants of different religions living in Brazil who were already carrying out joint initiatives.“We were already working together, and after the explosion came the idea of creating a nonprofit organization that could, through the Lebanese community here in Brazil, provide assistance to the Lebanese people,” Zoghbi explained, noting that UPL is humanitarian, not political.

The association carried out only one major campaign at the time of the explosion but has continued to support Lebanon on an ongoing basis. Recent developments, however, have triggered the need for a new call for aid.“Lebanon is a country where different religions coexist harmoniously, like in Brazil-the face of Brazil. Brazil has welcomed all ethnicities and we live in harmony; Lebanon is the same-and today it needs our help very much,” Zoghbi said.

UPL received a list of needed items-including medicines-from the Lebanese government, through the Embassy of Lebanon in Brasília and the Consulate General of Lebanon in São Paulo. According to Zoghbi, the supplies will be purchased with the funds raised-some pharmaceutical companies will donate medicines directly-and sent to Lebanon with the support of the Brazilian federal government, through the Brazilian Cooperation Agency (ABC), linked to Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Brazilian Embassy in Beirut is expected to monitor delivery and distribution in Lebanon. Distribution to those in need will be carried out by the Red Cross, together with a government entity-medicines will be sent to Lebanese health units for free distribution, under Lebanon's Ministry of Health. The campaign began fundraising about ten days ago.

Zoghbi, who is also president of the Federation of Muslim Associations in Brazil (Fambras), noted that Ramadan-the holy month of Islam-recently ended, coinciding this year with Lent, a special period for most Christian religions that is about to conclude.“The need to help during this time is even greater because you feel what people are going through, their needs, and you open your heart to helping,” he said. Fambras carries out humanitarian aid initiatives for vulnerable populations in Brazil during Ramadan and at other times.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP

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