Tinygemsbreaks G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) Reports Strong 2025 Results, Advances Growth Pipeline

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of G Mining Ventures Corp. and may include paid advertising.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial and operating results highlighted by 171,871 ounces of gold production at Tocantinzinho in its first full year of commercial production, $255 million in mine-site free cash flow, net income of $288 million and record fourth-quarter payable production of 47,346 ounces. Looking ahead, the company outlined a two-year outlook calling for average annual production of 200,000 ounces at Tocantinzinho, while advancing the fully funded Oko West project toward first gold in the second half of 2027 and continuing exploration and permitting work at Gurupi as it targets more than 500,000 ounces of annual gold production by 2028.

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About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. is a mining company engaged in the development, operation and exploration of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored in mining-friendly jurisdictions: Brazil, with the Tocantinzinho Gold Mine and the Gurupi Project as well as Guyana, with the Oko West Project. GMIN trades on the TSX under the symbol“GMIN”.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GMINF are available in the company's newsroom at

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