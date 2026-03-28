Techmediabreaks SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) Appoints Ukraine-Based Referral Agent To Advance Defense Engagements

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SPARC AI (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) announced the appointment of an in-country referral agent in Ukraine to expand commercial engagement with defense stakeholders and support deployment of its Overwatch GPS-denied navigation and target acquisition platform. The agent will leverage established relationships with Ukrainian defense personnel to facilitate introductions and accelerate potential commercial agreements, as SPARC AI builds on ongoing drone testing and positions its AI-enabled capabilities within one of the world's most demanding electronic warfare environments.

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About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI designs and develops high tech solutions for GPS denied environments that enhance perception and awareness. The Company has developed an innovative Target Acquisition System and Autonomous Flight solution for drones without requiring GPS, satellite, lidar, radar, image recognition or any other complex hardware or software solution.

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