Tinygemsbreaks Parazero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO) Partners With XTEND (NASDAQ: JFB) To Advance Autonomous Counter-Drone Systems

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ: PRZO) announced a strategic partnership with XTEND (NASDAQ: JFB) to integrate its DefendAir net-launching system with XTEND's Scorpio 1000 drone platform, enabling fully autonomous interception of hostile drones through AI-driven detection, tracking and kinetic net capture. The collaboration positions both companies to deliver advanced counter-UAS capabilities to global defense and security markets, combining high-speed maneuverability with safe interception technology designed to minimize collateral damage in complex operational environments.

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About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry. Founded in 2014 by aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero is a recognized leader in advanced drone technologies, supporting commercial, industrial, and governmental operations worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes SafeAir, an autonomous parachute recovery system designed for aerial safety and regulatory compliance; DefendAir, a counter-UAS net-launching platform for protection against hostile drones in both battlefield and urban environments; and DropAir, a precision aerial delivery system. ParaZero's mission is to redefine the boundaries of aerial operations with intelligent, mission-ready systems that enhance safety, scalability, and security.

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