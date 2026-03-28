Arizona Residents Mobilize To Resist Data Centers Proliferating In Their Communities

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) As tech firms race to expand their data center footprint across the U.S., residents are uniting to fight back against such a build-out, citing the adverse effects that such projects have on the environment and their communities. Locals in Arizona have become particularly vocal in their opposition to the mushrooming data centers in their communities.

As this community mobilization against data centers spreads across the country, tech titans like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) may need to come up with a way to work with...

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