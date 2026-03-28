Techmediabreaks Perpetuals Ltd. (NASDAQ: PDC) Secures Cysec Approval To Expand Mifid II License

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Perpetuals (NASDAQ: PDC) announced that its CySEC-regulated multilateral trading facility has received approval to expand its MiFID II license to include reception, transmission and execution of client orders, enabling direct client access without intermediaries. The company said the approval makes it the first European crypto derivatives venue to combine a fully regulated MTF with execution and proprietary clearing in a single entity, offering passportable access across more than 30 countries with full investor protections, while advancing its vertically integrated trading platform and launching products such as its Barrier Futures supported by its BayesShield risk management system.

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About Perpetuals Ltd.

Perpetuals Ltd (NASDAQ: PDC) is a financial technology company combining blockchain infrastructure and artificial intelligence to transform digital asset trading. The company develops and operates Kronos X, a proprietary multi-asset exchange platform and blockchain-based settlement solution fully compliant with European regulations, including MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR. The company provides financial market infrastructure as a service from Equinix FR2 in Frankfurt, Germany, alongside Eurex and Xetra, enabling clients to operate 24/7 trading of crypto spot, derivatives, tokenized securities, and structured products. Building on machine learning analysis of millions of retail trade transactions, the company has developed AI-powered risk intelligence designed to analyze trading patterns in real-time.

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