Could Bitcoin Be Decoupling From Its Status As A Safe Haven?

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Bitcoin is struggling to live up to its reputation as a safe-haven asset in 2026, as tensions around the Strait of Hormuz send oil prices sharply higher. Rather than moving independently, the crypto is tracking energy markets more closely, with a notable positive correlation of 0.68 with crude.

As the relationship between BTC and the energy market continues to take shape, major crypto firms like Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) will be taking notes and assessing what this...

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