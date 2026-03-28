Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) Provides Update On The Turvolândia Rare Earth Project As They Target Rare Earth Elements

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) and may include paid advertising.

Canamera Energy Metals seeks to advance a portfolio of rare earth projects across Brazil, USA, and Canada. Specifically, the company is looking for rare earth elements (“REEs”), which are a group of 17 metals, useful for defense, high-performance electronics, industrial motors and automation, and several other applications and industries. The company recently made several announcement and updates, including announcing positive assay results from the first auger holes at the Turvolândia Rare Earth Project, and signing a letter of intent to potentially acquire an option for another REE project in Brazil.

Canamera Energy Metals (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) is a rare earth and critical metals exploration company that's focused on developing a portfolio of district-scale mining opportunities across the Americas.

The company holds a diverse portfolio of projects throughout Brazil, USA, and Canada. Canamera's Brazilian ionic clay projects offer exposure to one of the most underdeveloped and prospective...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to EMETF are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/EMETF

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This document contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements regarding: the Company's planned exploration activities on its projects; the anticipated timing and completion of the earn-in milestones under the Option Agreement; the Company's ability to make required cash and share payments and incur required exploration expenditures; the geological prospectivity of its projects; and the Company's exploration strategy.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions, estimates, and opinions of management at the date the statements are made and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. These assumptions include, without limitation: the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its exploration programs and option payments; favourable regulatory conditions; continued access to its projects; and general economic conditions.

Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing; the inherently speculative nature of mineral exploration; title risks; environmental and permitting risks; and fluctuations in uranium prices. Additional risk factors affecting the Company can be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available at .

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

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