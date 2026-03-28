India Plans To Construct Renewable Energy“Beast” Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A new report shows that India is transforming the Rann of Kutch into what is set to become the world's largest renewable energy hub. This great region is a huge salt marsh located in the Thar Desert. It is said to be one of the biggest salt deserts globally, spanning about 26,000km

The race to transition away from polluting sources of energy is also seeing companies like MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) work to extract natural hydrogen in North America in order to...

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