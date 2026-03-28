Networknewsbreaks MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) (FRANKFURT: 89N) Featured In NNW Editorial On Natural Hydrogen's Role In AI Energy Demand

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of MAX Power Mining and may include paid advertising.

MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) (FRANKFURT: 89N) announced its placement in a NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) editorial examining how rising AI-driven electricity demand is accelerating the search for scalable, low-carbon energy solutions, with natural hydrogen emerging as a promising clean fuel. The piece spotlights MAX Power as the first publicly traded company in North America focused on commercial natural hydrogen, supported by Canada's largest permitted land position in Saskatchewan's Genesis Trend, a 275-mile geological structure that may extend into Montana and the Dakotas. MAX Power recently commenced drilling its first natural hydrogen well at the Lawson target, initiating a multi-well program that could lead to one of the world's first commercial discoveries of this emission-free resource.

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About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America's shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. High priority initial drill target areas have been identified for commencement of drilling in Q4 2025. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MAXXF are available in the company's newsroom at

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