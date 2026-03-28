Prime Minister Meets US Vice President, Treasury Secretary

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met in Washington with Vice President of the United States HE JD Vance and Secretary of the Treasury HE Scott Bessent.

The meeting discussed the close strategic cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United States and explored ways to further strengthen it across various fields, particularly in the area of defense partnership in light of current regional developments, in a manner that serves the shared interests of the two countries.

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The discussions also covered developments in global energy markets, with both sides underscoring the importance of ensuring the sustainability of energy supplies and maintaining the continued flow of liquefied natural gas from the State of Qatar to global markets, thereby supporting global energy security.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the importance of safeguarding global energy security and ensuring freedom of maritime navigation in accordance with international law.

For his part, the US Vice President praised the robust strategic partnership between the two countries, hailing the State of Qatar's active role in promoting regional stability and enhancing global energy security.