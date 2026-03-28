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New Echo Research Report Shows UK Reputation Value Of £841Bn
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON-The latest Reputation Dividend report from Echo Research, unveiled earlier today at Anthropy in a“Trust & Prosperity” session with the London Stock Exchange, suggests that £841 billion of UK market value is driven by something“most companies still don't actively manage”: corporate reputation.
Echo group CEO Sandra Macleod says that in a volatile market, reputation is“now a capital allocation signal. It determines who gets valued and who gets discounted. And it is increasingly concentrated among a small group of winners.”
Echo's £841 billion figure, based on a proprietary methodology and set out in“The Reputation Economy 2026: Why Trust Drives More Than a Quarter of FTSE Value,” represents more than a quarter of total FTSE 350 market capitalisation. According to Macleod,“In a year defined by geopolitical instability, energy price volatility and rising cost pressures, investors are placing greater weight on credibility, leadership and delivery as indicators of future performance.”
The report shows that reputation is not episodic or crisis-driven. After nearly two decades of fluctuation through events such as the financial crisis, Brexit and Covid, Macleod says, reputation contribution has stabilised at around 28–30% of market value, confirming its structural integration into valuation models.
But that stability masks a divergence. The FTSE 100 demonstrates a clear upward long-term trajectory, stabilizing in the low-to-mid 30% range in recent years after peaking above 40% during periods of uncertainty. By contrast, the FTSE 250 shows a sustained downward trend, with post-2016 and post-pandemic levels settling materially below earlier highs
As a result, Macleod sees a widening 'trust divide' is emerging. Reputation-driven value is increasingly concentrated among a smaller group of high-performing companies able to convert trust into measurable financial outcomes, while others struggle to do so.
Shell (£70.6bn), AstraZeneca (£68.8bn) and Rolls-Royce (£50.3bn) lead in absolute reputation value, followed by Rio Tinto and Unilever. Rolls-Royce (49.0%), BAE Systems (48.2%) and Informa (46.4%) rank highest by Reputation Contribution percentage, followed by Shell and M&S.
Like many other reputation studies, Echo's report breaks out different contributors to reputation and finds that quality of products and services, long-term financial value, and quality of leadership are three factors that between them contribute 43% of reputation value.
Lesser contribution comes from (in order): financial soundness, use of corporate assets, global competitiveness, people management, capacity to innovate, and ESG.
The analysis also confirms that markets are rewarding fundamentals over narrative. The dominant drivers of reputation value – including quality of products and services, long-term value potential, financial soundness and management credibility – are operational and measurable.
Charles Tilley, Chair of the Integrated Reporting and Connectivity Council and former chief executive of CIMA, says:“Reputation is not a passive outcome, it is an asset to be actively managed, directly influencing both organisational performance and long-term value.
“What this year's report makes clear is that reputation must be understood not as a single metric, but as a portfolio of value drivers-spanning product quality, leadership, financial strength and long-term potential-and managed with the discipline of any other strategic asset.”
Macleod adds:“With £841bn at stake, the companies that win from here will be those that treat reputation as a portfolio of value drivers; align IR, communications and risk around what actually moves markets; and manage trust with the same discipline as capital. Everyone else will see their value shaped by forces they don't fully understand.”
Echo group CEO Sandra Macleod says that in a volatile market, reputation is“now a capital allocation signal. It determines who gets valued and who gets discounted. And it is increasingly concentrated among a small group of winners.”
Echo's £841 billion figure, based on a proprietary methodology and set out in“The Reputation Economy 2026: Why Trust Drives More Than a Quarter of FTSE Value,” represents more than a quarter of total FTSE 350 market capitalisation. According to Macleod,“In a year defined by geopolitical instability, energy price volatility and rising cost pressures, investors are placing greater weight on credibility, leadership and delivery as indicators of future performance.”
The report shows that reputation is not episodic or crisis-driven. After nearly two decades of fluctuation through events such as the financial crisis, Brexit and Covid, Macleod says, reputation contribution has stabilised at around 28–30% of market value, confirming its structural integration into valuation models.
But that stability masks a divergence. The FTSE 100 demonstrates a clear upward long-term trajectory, stabilizing in the low-to-mid 30% range in recent years after peaking above 40% during periods of uncertainty. By contrast, the FTSE 250 shows a sustained downward trend, with post-2016 and post-pandemic levels settling materially below earlier highs
As a result, Macleod sees a widening 'trust divide' is emerging. Reputation-driven value is increasingly concentrated among a smaller group of high-performing companies able to convert trust into measurable financial outcomes, while others struggle to do so.
Shell (£70.6bn), AstraZeneca (£68.8bn) and Rolls-Royce (£50.3bn) lead in absolute reputation value, followed by Rio Tinto and Unilever. Rolls-Royce (49.0%), BAE Systems (48.2%) and Informa (46.4%) rank highest by Reputation Contribution percentage, followed by Shell and M&S.
Like many other reputation studies, Echo's report breaks out different contributors to reputation and finds that quality of products and services, long-term financial value, and quality of leadership are three factors that between them contribute 43% of reputation value.
Lesser contribution comes from (in order): financial soundness, use of corporate assets, global competitiveness, people management, capacity to innovate, and ESG.
The analysis also confirms that markets are rewarding fundamentals over narrative. The dominant drivers of reputation value – including quality of products and services, long-term value potential, financial soundness and management credibility – are operational and measurable.
Charles Tilley, Chair of the Integrated Reporting and Connectivity Council and former chief executive of CIMA, says:“Reputation is not a passive outcome, it is an asset to be actively managed, directly influencing both organisational performance and long-term value.
“What this year's report makes clear is that reputation must be understood not as a single metric, but as a portfolio of value drivers-spanning product quality, leadership, financial strength and long-term potential-and managed with the discipline of any other strategic asset.”
Macleod adds:“With £841bn at stake, the companies that win from here will be those that treat reputation as a portfolio of value drivers; align IR, communications and risk around what actually moves markets; and manage trust with the same discipline as capital. Everyone else will see their value shaped by forces they don't fully understand.”
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