The Association Of Geologists Warns That The Area Affected By Mining In Crucitas Could Reach Up To 10,000 Hectares

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The Costa Rican Association of Geologists (CGCR) presented a report on Wednesday regarding the area impacted by illegal mining in Crucitas, which is estimated to cover up to 10,000 hectares.

In less than a decade, the damage has escalated to a degree that the industry itself describes as alarming.

According to the CGCR, the value of what lies underground is enormous. The projects in Crucitas and Conchita would be worth, at the current price of $5,000 per ounce, about $10 billion.

Of that wealth, they estimate that between $1.5 billion and $2 billion has already been looted since 2017.

The environmental picture painted by the report is equally grave. More than 200 tons of mercury used, 300 ponds containing sodium cyanide, and excavations that facilitate the seepage of contaminants into aquifers.

Added to this are deforestation, active erosion, the use of explosives, and geotechnical instability that no one is addressing.

According to the report, the impact extends beyond the environment. In nearby communities, organized crime has gained ground, and intimidation has become part of everyday life.

One of the most striking indicators highlighted in the report is the circulation of the colón in the Nicaraguan region of Córdoba as a commonly used currency in the area, a sign of just how deeply rooted these illegal operations already are in the territory.

The presentation of the report also provided an opportunity for Néstor Chamorro, president of the Association of Geologists, to level direct criticism at the proposal put forward by the Frente Amplio for the area.

He dismissed it outright, deeming it unfeasible in light of the reality documented by the association itself.

“I believe the Frente Amplio's project has no viability whatsoever. You cannot be a geopark. That is an environmental disaster.

“ What tourist is going to go there, and how safe would it be? The gentleman was talking about a cheese factory-but if everything is contaminated, what kind of cheese factory can you build? It's impossible,” he stated.

The official also emphasized that the political group cannot continue to shirk specific responsibilities.

At the same time, he demanded that, if there are accusations, they be made by naming names. He also criticized the fact that their position was based on the association of socio-environmental kiosks at the University of Costa Rica.

“ Why do you say it's based on the kiosks? What is that? If you're going to point the finger at someone, say so. Give the first and last names. And if you have them... there's a prosecutor's office that will take up the matter,” Chamorro said.

The Frente Amplio indicated that it does not have a specific response to the CGCR president's criticism of its proposal to resolve the situation in Crucitas.

The post The Association Of Geologists Warns That The Area Affected By Mining In Crucitas Could Reach Up To 10,000 Hectares appeared first on The Costa Rica News.