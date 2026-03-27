Kiran Kumar Reminisces About Salman Khan-Starrer 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya' As Film Turns 28

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Actor Kiran Kumar turned nostalgic as the 1998 hit film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya starring Salman Khan, Kajol and Dharmendra, completed 28 years since its release, revisiting one of its memorable action moments.

Taking to Instagram, the veteran actor shared a string of pictures featuring the much-talked-about gun-throw scene involving Salman.

He wrote:“28 Years to this evergreen film. What I really want you guys to answer is, how many takes do you think this gun throw took? (Also, you can hold the dots below and slide back and forth to animate this scene!) #pyarkiyatodarnakya #kirankumar #salmankhan."

Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya is a 1998 Indian Hindi-language romantic comedy film written and directed by Sohail Khan. It stars Dharmendra, Salman Khan, Kajol and Arbaaz Khan.

The film follows Suraj, a young man, who falls for Muskan, and her possessive brother takes an instant dislike towards him. However, to get his love, he must first win the hearts of her brother and uncle.

Talking about Kiran, he attended a boarding school in Indore, enrolled at R.D. National College in Mumbai, and later joined the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

One of his first television series was with Cinevistas (Sunil Mehta, Prem Kishen). He has since established himself as a star in the Indian television industry in series such as Zindagi, Ghutan, Sahil, Manzil, Grihasti, and Katha Sagar.

Meanwhile, Salman will next be seen in 'Battle of Galwan' based on the Galwan stand-off between India and its expansionist neighbour, China, on June 15, 2020, during the thick of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

The Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Galwan Valley, eastern Ladakh. It was part of a larger border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The clash turned violent when both sides attempted to patrol disputed areas, leading to hand-to-hand combat.

The fighting resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, while China also suffered casualties. This was the deadliest India–China face-off in over four decades, escalating tensions and prompting both nations to increase troop deployments and engage in diplomatic talks to avoid further conflict.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is set to release on April 17.