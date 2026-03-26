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Belarus, North Korea Ink Friendship, Cooperation Treaty
(MENAFN) Belarus and North Korea finalized a treaty of “friendship and cooperation” on Thursday during Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s visit to Pyongyang, where he met with leader Kim Jong Un.
The Belarusian presidency confirmed that the agreement was signed during talks between the two leaders, marking Lukashenko’s first official trip to the country.
Lukashenko expressed gratitude for Kim’s invitation and highlighted historical parallels between the nations, noting that both had endured significant impacts from past military conflicts. “The friendly relations between our countries, which began during the Soviet era, have never been interrupted,” he said, adding that the partnership is now entering “a fundamentally new stage.”
He also emphasized growing engagement between the governments, including collaboration through intergovernmental bodies and foreign ministries.
According to reports, the treaty sets out the goals and principles for bilateral cooperation and establishes a framework to expand relations. Kim remarked that the agreement would provide a legal basis to ensure the stable development of ties between the two nations.
Lukashenko arrived in Pyongyang on Wednesday, where he was received by senior North Korean officials alongside Belarusian representatives. He later attended an official ceremony with Kim at Kim Il Sung Square.
The Belarusian presidency confirmed that the agreement was signed during talks between the two leaders, marking Lukashenko’s first official trip to the country.
Lukashenko expressed gratitude for Kim’s invitation and highlighted historical parallels between the nations, noting that both had endured significant impacts from past military conflicts. “The friendly relations between our countries, which began during the Soviet era, have never been interrupted,” he said, adding that the partnership is now entering “a fundamentally new stage.”
He also emphasized growing engagement between the governments, including collaboration through intergovernmental bodies and foreign ministries.
According to reports, the treaty sets out the goals and principles for bilateral cooperation and establishes a framework to expand relations. Kim remarked that the agreement would provide a legal basis to ensure the stable development of ties between the two nations.
Lukashenko arrived in Pyongyang on Wednesday, where he was received by senior North Korean officials alongside Belarusian representatives. He later attended an official ceremony with Kim at Kim Il Sung Square.
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