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Danish PM’s Party Suffers Historic Loss in General Election
(MENAFN) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s Social Democrats have recorded their worst election result in over a century, winning just 21.9% of the vote in Tuesday’s general election—their lowest share since 1903, according to exit polls.
Although the Social Democrats remain the largest party in the Folketing, the Danish parliament, they are projected to drop from 50 to 38 seats. The overall left-leaning bloc, including the Social Democrats, Liberals, and Moderates, is expected to win 84 of 179 seats, falling short of the 90 needed for a majority.
Meanwhile, the right-wing, anti-immigration Danish People’s Party, led by Morten Messerschmidt, saw support nearly triple to around 9.1%, up seven percentage points from the previous election, emerging as one of the night’s biggest winners. Messerschmidt had campaigned on ending net Muslim migration and abolishing petrol taxes to ease living costs. He stated that the party’s surge reflects widespread voter desire for a new direction in Denmark.
Right-leaning parties are projected to secure at least 77 seats, making coalition negotiations likely to take weeks. Analysts note that the Moderates, led by Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen with 14 seats, could play a pivotal kingmaker role, leaving Frederiksen’s bid for a third term uncertain.
Although the Social Democrats remain the largest party in the Folketing, the Danish parliament, they are projected to drop from 50 to 38 seats. The overall left-leaning bloc, including the Social Democrats, Liberals, and Moderates, is expected to win 84 of 179 seats, falling short of the 90 needed for a majority.
Meanwhile, the right-wing, anti-immigration Danish People’s Party, led by Morten Messerschmidt, saw support nearly triple to around 9.1%, up seven percentage points from the previous election, emerging as one of the night’s biggest winners. Messerschmidt had campaigned on ending net Muslim migration and abolishing petrol taxes to ease living costs. He stated that the party’s surge reflects widespread voter desire for a new direction in Denmark.
Right-leaning parties are projected to secure at least 77 seats, making coalition negotiations likely to take weeks. Analysts note that the Moderates, led by Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen with 14 seats, could play a pivotal kingmaker role, leaving Frederiksen’s bid for a third term uncertain.
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