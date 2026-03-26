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Middle East Crisis Threatens Thailand's Tourism Sector
(MENAFN) The escalating Middle East conflict is sending shockwaves through Thailand's critical tourism sector, with officials drawing stark comparisons to the catastrophic COVID-19 downturn as surging fuel costs and aviation chaos threaten to derail the country's recovery momentum.
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy sources roughly 43% of its energy needs — valued at approximately $43 billion in 2024 — from Gulf states, with supplies now facing mounting risk as hostilities around the Strait of Hormuz continue to threaten one of the world's most vital oil transit corridors serving Asian markets.
The crisis is already visible on the ground. An announcement of oil price hikes by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's government triggered widespread panic buying, with lengthy queues forming at petrol and diesel stations nationwide and opposition parties sharpening their criticism of the administration's handling of the situation.
The war — ignited by joint US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran — has cascaded through the global aviation industry, generating a wave of flight cancellations that is simultaneously driving hotel booking cancellations across Thailand's tourist hotspots.
A Sector Built on Fragile Foundations
Tourism underpins approximately one-fifth of Thailand's entire economy. The country welcomed around 33 million international visitors last year — a figure Anutin's government had ambitiously targeted to grow to 37 million in 2025. Those projections are now under severe pressure, with tourism officials having "warned that sustained increases in oil prices could further dent demand."
The financial damage is already being calculated. Natthriya Thaweevong, permanent secretary of Thailand's Ministry of Tourism and Sports, told Bloomberg News that the downturn could strip as much as 150 billion baht — roughly $4.6 billion, or approximately 10% of last year's total foreign tourist receipts — from the economy. More alarmingly, she cautioned that a conflict stretching six months could result in three million fewer foreign arrivals this year alone.
The parallel to COVID-19 is not lost on industry veterans. When the pandemic swept globally in early 2020, tourism and aviation absorbed the sharpest initial blows as governments shut borders and banned foreign entry to contain the deadly outbreak. That memory now looms large over Bangkok's policy corridors.
With reservation cancellations mounting and international flight routes in disarray, Thailand's hospitality industry is pivoting sharply inward. Hotels "are trying to woo local residents with steep discounts as traditionally reliable streams of foreign tourists dry up, partly due to travel disruptions from the Middle East conflict," according to a media report.
Thai Lives at Stake in Hormuz Waters
The conflict has also claimed a direct human toll for Thailand. At least three Thai nationals remain unaccounted for after a Thai-flagged cargo vessel was struck near the Strait of Hormuz earlier this month — underscoring the real-world dangers now embedded in a crisis that began as a distant geopolitical flashpoint.
The broader regional picture remains volatile. Since the US and Israel launched their joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28 — a campaign that has so far claimed more than 1,340 lives, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei — Tehran has responded with sustained drone and missile salvos targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military installations. The strikes have inflicted casualties, damaged critical infrastructure, and sent further tremors through global markets and international aviation networks.
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy sources roughly 43% of its energy needs — valued at approximately $43 billion in 2024 — from Gulf states, with supplies now facing mounting risk as hostilities around the Strait of Hormuz continue to threaten one of the world's most vital oil transit corridors serving Asian markets.
The crisis is already visible on the ground. An announcement of oil price hikes by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's government triggered widespread panic buying, with lengthy queues forming at petrol and diesel stations nationwide and opposition parties sharpening their criticism of the administration's handling of the situation.
The war — ignited by joint US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran — has cascaded through the global aviation industry, generating a wave of flight cancellations that is simultaneously driving hotel booking cancellations across Thailand's tourist hotspots.
A Sector Built on Fragile Foundations
Tourism underpins approximately one-fifth of Thailand's entire economy. The country welcomed around 33 million international visitors last year — a figure Anutin's government had ambitiously targeted to grow to 37 million in 2025. Those projections are now under severe pressure, with tourism officials having "warned that sustained increases in oil prices could further dent demand."
The financial damage is already being calculated. Natthriya Thaweevong, permanent secretary of Thailand's Ministry of Tourism and Sports, told Bloomberg News that the downturn could strip as much as 150 billion baht — roughly $4.6 billion, or approximately 10% of last year's total foreign tourist receipts — from the economy. More alarmingly, she cautioned that a conflict stretching six months could result in three million fewer foreign arrivals this year alone.
The parallel to COVID-19 is not lost on industry veterans. When the pandemic swept globally in early 2020, tourism and aviation absorbed the sharpest initial blows as governments shut borders and banned foreign entry to contain the deadly outbreak. That memory now looms large over Bangkok's policy corridors.
With reservation cancellations mounting and international flight routes in disarray, Thailand's hospitality industry is pivoting sharply inward. Hotels "are trying to woo local residents with steep discounts as traditionally reliable streams of foreign tourists dry up, partly due to travel disruptions from the Middle East conflict," according to a media report.
Thai Lives at Stake in Hormuz Waters
The conflict has also claimed a direct human toll for Thailand. At least three Thai nationals remain unaccounted for after a Thai-flagged cargo vessel was struck near the Strait of Hormuz earlier this month — underscoring the real-world dangers now embedded in a crisis that began as a distant geopolitical flashpoint.
The broader regional picture remains volatile. Since the US and Israel launched their joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28 — a campaign that has so far claimed more than 1,340 lives, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei — Tehran has responded with sustained drone and missile salvos targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military installations. The strikes have inflicted casualties, damaged critical infrastructure, and sent further tremors through global markets and international aviation networks.
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