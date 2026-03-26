Korean Hair Care: 6 Diet Rules Korean Women Follow For Super Shiny Hair

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Want hair that's naturally shiny and healthy? We've got you covered. Here are 6 special diet rules Korean women swear by. Find out which foods boost hair growth and shine.Korean trends are super popular for 'glass skin', but not many know the secret to their shiny hair. Korean women have smooth, healthy-looking hair, and the reason is hidden in their diet. Let's find out what they eat to get that amazing shine in their hair and skin.If you're a K-POP fan, you've definitely heard of kimchi. It's a huge favourite in Korea and a regular part of their diet. Kimchi is a fermented food that improves gut health, which directly impacts hair quality. To get shiny hair, you can also add fermented foods like our dahi, buttermilk, idli, dosa, or even pickles to your diet.

Koreans love eating seaweed. It's packed with iron and iodine, which boost hair growth and make it stronger. You can easily buy dried seaweed online to add to your diet. If you don't eat seaweed, you can include flax seeds and dry fruits for similar hair benefits.

Koreans make sure to include protein-rich foods in their meals to nourish their hair. Foods like eggs, tofu, and fish are essential for a strong hair structure. You should also add veg or non-veg protein sources to your diet.Green vegetables like spinach and broccoli are full of vitamins and minerals needed for hair nutrition. Koreans always make it a point to include fresh veggies in their meals.

Drinking enough water and having soups are a key part of the Korean diet. They regularly have different kinds of dal soups, drink 7 to 8 glasses of water, and have fruit juices. Staying hydrated prevents hair from becoming dry and dull. You should try this tip too!

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