Korean Hair Care: 6 Diet Rules Korean Women Follow For Super Shiny Hair
Koreans love eating seaweed. It's packed with iron and iodine, which boost hair growth and make it stronger. You can easily buy dried seaweed online to add to your diet. If you don't eat seaweed, you can include flax seeds and dry fruits for similar hair benefits.Koreans make sure to include protein-rich foods in their meals to nourish their hair. Foods like eggs, tofu, and fish are essential for a strong hair structure. You should also add veg or non-veg protein sources to your diet. Fresh Vegetables Green vegetables like spinach and broccoli are full of vitamins and minerals needed for hair nutrition. Koreans always make it a point to include fresh veggies in their meals.
Drinking enough water and having soups are a key part of the Korean diet. They regularly have different kinds of dal soups, drink 7 to 8 glasses of water, and have fruit juices. Staying hydrated prevents hair from becoming dry and dull. You should try this tip too!
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