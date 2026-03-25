Pioneering Success For Millions: Dr. Irvin N. Gleim Named 2026 AARE Legacy Award Recipient

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gainesivlle, Fl., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Accounting Researchers & Educators (AARE) has awarded Dr. Irvin N. Gleim posthumously the inaugural 2026 AARE Legacy Award, recognizing his transformative impact on accounting education and certification exam preparation. The AARE Board of Directors voted unanimously to honor Dr. Gleim with this first-ever award.

Widely regarded as a pioneer in the field of self-study CPA review, Dr. Gleim's work fundamentally reshaped how CPA candidates prepare for the exam, influencing generations of learners-even those unaware that the methods they rely on today originated from his innovations. In the early 1970s, he identified a critical gap in traditional accounting education and introduced a groundbreaking, feedback-driven study approach that placed answer explanations directly with questions. This format, now standard across the industry, gave candidates immediate insight into both correct and incorrect responses and helped turn memorization-based study into true understanding.

Affordability and accessibility were central to his mission. Dr. Gleim believed that high-quality exam preparation materials should be within reach for anyone committed to pursuing a career in accounting. His dedication has helped more than a million candidates successfully earn their professional certifications.

Dr. Gleim's legacy extends far beyond his educational materials. A strong supporter of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, he spent decades mentoring students from underrepresented communities and promoting greater equity within the accounting profession. Known for his directness and honesty, he fostered strong relationships across the industry-including with competitors-grounded in his belief that competition and collaboration ultimately strengthened the profession.

“My father believed deeply in empowering learners from all backgrounds to succeed,” said Lorie M Gleim, CEO of Gleim Exam Prep and daughter of Dr. Gleim.“He never sought recognition-his focus was always on helping people achieve their goals. It is an honor to see his lifetime of work acknowledged in this way, and our team remains committed to carrying forward his legacy of making rigorous, affordable accounting education available to all.”

About Gleim Exam Prep

Gleim provides online self-study courses for accounting certification exams, including the CPA, CMA, CIA, EA, and FMAA. Gleim's mission has been to maximize knowledge transfer while minimizing customers' time, frustration, and cost. With a proven system for success, including the best questions and answer explanations, candidates gain a meaningful understanding of the material not only to pass the exam with confidence the first time but to be successful professionals with a command of their subjects. Gleim has helped candidates earn millions of passing scores. For more information about Gleim, visit .

About American Accounting Researchers & Educators

American Accounting Researchers & Educators is a community of accounting researchers and educators, is dedicated to providing a dynamic and collaborative environment to share quality scholarly research and pedagogies that benefit current and future accounting academics. For More information visit

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Dr. Irvin N. Gleim AARE Award Reception

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