Shanghai QILEE Environmental To Showcase Modular Water Treatment Solutions At ASIAWATER 2026 In Malaysia

MENAFN - GetNews) Shanghai QILEE Environmental, a specialist in containerized, plug-and-play water treatment systems, will participate in ASIAWATER 2026, taking place from April 7 to April 9, 2026, in Malaysia. Visitors can find the company at Booth D412, where it will present its latest water treatment innovations for the Southeast Asia market.

With 20 years of process design experience and a presence in over 40 countries, Shanghai QILEE Environmental continues to deliver scalable, efficient, and sustainable water treatment solutions designed to address complex industrial and environmental challenges.







Key Products at the Exhibition



Integrated Wastewater Treatment Equipment Electricity-Free UF Membrane Water Purification Equipment

Integrated Wastewater Treatment Equipment

At the exhibition, QILEE will showcase its Containerized Industrial Wastewater Treatment System, a highly integrated, mobile, and customizable wastewater purification solution.

The system integrates multiple advanced treatment processes, including MBR Membrane Treatment, Dissolved Air Flotation (DAF) with Chemical Dosing, Chemical Treatment, TMBR Membrane Treatment, and Nanofiltration (NF) + Reverse Osmosis (RO) Filtration. Through this combination, it efficiently removes pollutants such as suspended solids, organic matter, heavy metals, oils, and refractory substances.

The containerized design enables rapid deployment, easy transportation, and flexible installation without complex civil engineering. It is widely applicable across industries including chemical, food and beverage, metallurgy, pharmaceuticals, and printing and dyeing, ensuring treated water meets discharge standards or can be reused.

The system is built on a modular design concept of“modular combination, targeted treatment,” allowing flexible configuration based on wastewater characteristics. Each module can be independently assembled, upgraded, or replaced, improving efficiency while reducing operational and investment costs.

Key advantages include:



Flexible process combinations tailored to industrial wastewater characteristics

Integrated containerized design with plug-and-play functionality

Intelligent operation through SCADA systems for real-time monitoring and control

High treatment efficiency with stable effluent quality Optimized energy consumption and improved water reuse

Advanced Treatment Process Integration

The system integrates core treatment modules including:



Dissolved Air Flotation (DAF) with Chemical Dosing

Chemical Treatment

MBR Treatment

Tubular Ultrafiltration Membrane Treatment

Nanofiltration (NF) Reverse Osmosis (RO)

As a pretreatment stage, the DAF system effectively removes suspended solids, oils, and colloids, achieving over 90% suspended solids removal and over 95% oil removal.

The system also supports customized process combinations for various industries such as chemical, food and beverage, metallurgy, and pharmaceutical sectors, ensuring targeted and efficient treatment outcomes.

Electricity-Free UF Membrane Water Purification Equipment

QILEE will also present its Electricity-Free UF Membrane Water Purification Equipment, powered by advanced membrane technology.

QILEE develops and produces membrane elements using proven and perfected technology to deliver high-quality performance in water purification and industrial liquid separation. The company offers a diverse range of membrane elements designed to meet precise separation requirements across water treatment, industrial processing, and resource recovery applications.

Its ultrafiltration membranes utilize optimized polymeric formulations and structural engineering to achieve high filtration performance across diverse water sources.

The membrane solutions are widely used across industries including water treatment, energy, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and chemicals, supporting applications such as drinking water purification, wastewater reuse, and industrial water treatment.

QILEE 's membrane technology features:



High fouling resistance

Low differential pressure

Robust construction High salt rejection

One-Stop Service and Technical Support

In addition to its products, QILEE provides comprehensive services including:



Technical consulting and custom process design

Pilot-scale testing and validation System lifecycle services including installation, optimization, maintenance, and training

Sustainability Commitment

QILEE's approach is rooted in sustainability, focusing on long lifecycle product design, energy efficiency, and resource conservation. The company enables water reuse and resource recovery, supporting a circular economy while reducing environmental impact.

Expanding Presence in Southeast Asia

Through its participation in ASIAWATER 2026, QILEE aims to strengthen its presence in Southeast Asia by offering modular, efficient, and predictable water treatment solutions tailored to regional needs.

The company emphasizes that through modular innovation, water treatment projects become faster, simpler, and more predictable.

About Shanghai QILEE Environmental

Shanghai QILEE Environmental is a water solution innovator specializing in containerized, plug-and-play treatment systems. With 20 years of experience and operations in over 40 countries, the company is committed to solving water challenges through advanced technologies and sustainable practices.

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