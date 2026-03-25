Shanghai QILEE Environmental To Showcase Modular Water Treatment Solutions At ASIAWATER 2026 In Malaysia
With 20 years of process design experience and a presence in over 40 countries, Shanghai QILEE Environmental continues to deliver scalable, efficient, and sustainable water treatment solutions designed to address complex industrial and environmental challenges.
Key Products at the Exhibition
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Integrated Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Electricity-Free UF Membrane Water Purification Equipment
Integrated Wastewater Treatment Equipment
At the exhibition, QILEE will showcase its Containerized Industrial Wastewater Treatment System, a highly integrated, mobile, and customizable wastewater purification solution.
The system integrates multiple advanced treatment processes, including MBR Membrane Treatment, Dissolved Air Flotation (DAF) with Chemical Dosing, Chemical Treatment, TMBR Membrane Treatment, and Nanofiltration (NF) + Reverse Osmosis (RO) Filtration. Through this combination, it efficiently removes pollutants such as suspended solids, organic matter, heavy metals, oils, and refractory substances.
The containerized design enables rapid deployment, easy transportation, and flexible installation without complex civil engineering. It is widely applicable across industries including chemical, food and beverage, metallurgy, pharmaceuticals, and printing and dyeing, ensuring treated water meets discharge standards or can be reused.
The system is built on a modular design concept of“modular combination, targeted treatment,” allowing flexible configuration based on wastewater characteristics. Each module can be independently assembled, upgraded, or replaced, improving efficiency while reducing operational and investment costs.
Key advantages include:
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Flexible process combinations tailored to industrial wastewater characteristics
Integrated containerized design with plug-and-play functionality
Intelligent operation through SCADA systems for real-time monitoring and control
High treatment efficiency with stable effluent quality
Optimized energy consumption and improved water reuse
Advanced Treatment Process Integration
The system integrates core treatment modules including:
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Dissolved Air Flotation (DAF) with Chemical Dosing
Chemical Treatment
MBR Treatment
Tubular Ultrafiltration Membrane Treatment
Nanofiltration (NF)
Reverse Osmosis (RO)
As a pretreatment stage, the DAF system effectively removes suspended solids, oils, and colloids, achieving over 90% suspended solids removal and over 95% oil removal.
The system also supports customized process combinations for various industries such as chemical, food and beverage, metallurgy, and pharmaceutical sectors, ensuring targeted and efficient treatment outcomes.
Electricity-Free UF Membrane Water Purification Equipment
QILEE will also present its Electricity-Free UF Membrane Water Purification Equipment, powered by advanced membrane technology.
QILEE develops and produces membrane elements using proven and perfected technology to deliver high-quality performance in water purification and industrial liquid separation. The company offers a diverse range of membrane elements designed to meet precise separation requirements across water treatment, industrial processing, and resource recovery applications.
Its ultrafiltration membranes utilize optimized polymeric formulations and structural engineering to achieve high filtration performance across diverse water sources.
The membrane solutions are widely used across industries including water treatment, energy, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and chemicals, supporting applications such as drinking water purification, wastewater reuse, and industrial water treatment.
QILEE 's membrane technology features:
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High fouling resistance
Low differential pressure
Robust construction
High salt rejection
One-Stop Service and Technical Support
In addition to its products, QILEE provides comprehensive services including:
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Technical consulting and custom process design
Pilot-scale testing and validation
System lifecycle services including installation, optimization, maintenance, and training
Sustainability Commitment
QILEE's approach is rooted in sustainability, focusing on long lifecycle product design, energy efficiency, and resource conservation. The company enables water reuse and resource recovery, supporting a circular economy while reducing environmental impact.
Expanding Presence in Southeast Asia
Through its participation in ASIAWATER 2026, QILEE aims to strengthen its presence in Southeast Asia by offering modular, efficient, and predictable water treatment solutions tailored to regional needs.
The company emphasizes that through modular innovation, water treatment projects become faster, simpler, and more predictable.
About Shanghai QILEE Environmental
Shanghai QILEE Environmental is a water solution innovator specializing in containerized, plug-and-play treatment systems. With 20 years of experience and operations in over 40 countries, the company is committed to solving water challenges through advanced technologies and sustainable practices.
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