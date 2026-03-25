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Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Cote D'ivoire Meets Ambassador Of Qatar


2026-03-25 02:04:40
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire, Niale Kaba, met on Wednesday with His Excellency Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire, Mubarak bin Hussein Al Marri the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

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Gulf Times

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