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EU Set To Make Final Call On Kyrgyz Airlines' Status In May 2026

EU Set To Make Final Call On Kyrgyz Airlines' Status In May 2026


2026-03-25 07:04:43
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 25. A final decision regarding the potential removal of Kyrgyz Airlines from the European Union Aviation Safety List is anticipated in May 2026, Trend reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

This timeline was announced following a meeting between Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, and Peter Sørensen, Chairman of the EU Aviation Safety Committee.

In the course of the meeting, the parties acknowledged the significant improvements resulting from sectoral reforms, including the establishment of the State Civil Aviation Agency by President Sadyr Japarov. This initiative facilitated the introduction of modern regulatory mechanisms, enhanced oversight, and alignment with the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The Kyrgyz delegation highlighted the tangible outcomes of these reforms. Passenger traffic increased from 3.9 million in 2021 to over 6 million in 2025, while the number of flights rose from 34,000 to 52,000. Additionally, all 11 airports in the country have been modernized.

Kasymaliev further noted that Kyrgyzstan has begun implementing plans for long-haul flights, which include the acquisition of two Airbus A321 aircraft, with a plan to lease 10 more by 2030. He also emphasized that the implementation rate of ICAO standards in Kyrgyzstan has reached 85.8%.

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Trend News Agency

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