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UN Official Warns of Rising Violence in Occupied West Bank
(MENAFN) A senior United Nations official has warned that violence in the occupied West Bank has reached an “alarming rate,” citing a surge in attacks linked to Israeli settlers alongside continued expansion of settlements.
Ramiz Alakbarov, Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, told the UN Security Council that settler-related incidents have increased on a daily basis. He noted that such attacks often occur in the presence of Israeli forces and have resulted in casualties, damage to property, and displacement of Palestinian communities across the territory.
According to the report covering the period from early December 2025 to mid-March 2026, Israeli authorities advanced or approved more than 6,000 housing units in the occupied West Bank. These approvals include thousands of units in Area C as well as additional developments in East Jerusalem.
Alakbarov criticized ongoing settlement expansion, stating that it contributes to rising tensions, restricts Palestinian access to land, and undermines the possibility of establishing a contiguous and independent Palestinian state.
He also highlighted broader concerns affecting Palestinians, including home demolitions, evictions, movement restrictions, and land seizures. These measures, he said, raise serious human rights concerns and increase the risk of forced displacement.
In addition, the UN official expressed concern over the detention of Palestinians, including children, noting the use of administrative detention without charge or trial. He also referenced reports of mistreatment in detention, describing allegations of abuse, including torture and deaths in custody, as deeply troubling.
The remarks underscore ongoing international concern regarding developments in the occupied territories, amid continuing tensions and instability in the region.
Ramiz Alakbarov, Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, told the UN Security Council that settler-related incidents have increased on a daily basis. He noted that such attacks often occur in the presence of Israeli forces and have resulted in casualties, damage to property, and displacement of Palestinian communities across the territory.
According to the report covering the period from early December 2025 to mid-March 2026, Israeli authorities advanced or approved more than 6,000 housing units in the occupied West Bank. These approvals include thousands of units in Area C as well as additional developments in East Jerusalem.
Alakbarov criticized ongoing settlement expansion, stating that it contributes to rising tensions, restricts Palestinian access to land, and undermines the possibility of establishing a contiguous and independent Palestinian state.
He also highlighted broader concerns affecting Palestinians, including home demolitions, evictions, movement restrictions, and land seizures. These measures, he said, raise serious human rights concerns and increase the risk of forced displacement.
In addition, the UN official expressed concern over the detention of Palestinians, including children, noting the use of administrative detention without charge or trial. He also referenced reports of mistreatment in detention, describing allegations of abuse, including torture and deaths in custody, as deeply troubling.
The remarks underscore ongoing international concern regarding developments in the occupied territories, amid continuing tensions and instability in the region.
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