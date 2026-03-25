Public Security Issues Weather Warning, Urges Precautionary Measures

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 25 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate has warned of expected weather conditions in the coming days, urging citizens to take precautionary measures and adhere to safety guidelines to ensure public safety.In a statement, the directorate called on the public to avoid valleys, flood-prone areas, and low-lying locations, and to refrain from attempting to cross waterlogged roads regardless of water levels, stressing the need to move immediately to higher and safer areas in the event of rising water levels.The directorate also urged citizens to avoid approaching standing water and dams during flood conditions, and to exercise caution while driving due to reduced visibility caused by fog over mountainous areas and dust in desert regions.It further stressed the importance of securing objects vulnerable to strong winds and ensuring the safe use of heating devices, with proper ventilation inside homes to prevent potential risks.The Public Security Directorate affirmed its readiness to respond to emergencies and called on citizens to contact the emergency number (911) when necessary.