High-Temperature Adhesives Market For EV Power Modules To 2036: India Leads Growth NAMICS & Shin-Etsu Drive Innovation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The global High-Temperature Adhesives for SiC/GaN Power Module Packaging Market is valued at USD 63.8 million in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 276.6 million by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by rapid adoption of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) power devices, increasing electrification of vehicles, and the need to replace traditional solder materials with advanced thermal-resistant bonding solutions.

As power electronics evolve toward higher voltages and temperatures-particularly in 800V electric vehicle architectures-high-temperature adhesives are transitioning from niche materials into critical enablers of next-generation semiconductor packaging.

High-Temperature Adhesives Market Snapshot (2026–2036)

. Market size in 2026: USD 63.8 million

. Market size in 2036: USD 276.6 million

. CAGR (2026–2036): ~15.8%

. Leading adhesive type: Silver sinter paste

. Top application: Die attach in power modules

. Dominant device segment: SiC power modules

. Fastest-growing country: India

. Key companies: Global electronic materials and semiconductor packaging specialists

Market Momentum

The market begins at USD 63.8 million in 2026, supported by increasing deployment of SiC and GaN devices in electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and industrial drives. Between 2027 and 2030, demand accelerates as automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers transition away from lead-based solders and adopt high-performance sintering materials.

By 2032 and beyond, advances in pressureless sintering, copper-based alternatives, and improved curing technologies enable broader industrial scalability. By 2036, the market reaches USD 276.6 million, driven by large-scale electrification trends and increasing semiconductor fabrication capacity worldwide.

Why the Market is Growing

The High-Temperature Adhesives for SiC/GaN Power Module Packaging Market is expanding due to the critical need for materials capable of withstanding extreme thermal cycling and high junction temperatures exceeding 175°C. Traditional solder alloys are no longer sufficient for modern power modules, particularly in high-voltage EV systems.

Automotive OEM mandates to eliminate lead-based materials further accelerate adoption. At the same time, miniaturization trends and higher power density requirements push engineers toward adhesives with superior thermal conductivity and mechanical stability.

Additionally, procurement and engineering teams are increasingly prioritizing long-term reliability over upfront material costs, as failure in power modules can result in significant warranty and operational risks.

Segment Spotlight

1 Chemistry: Silver Sinter Paste Leads

Silver sinter paste holds approximately 46% market share in 2026, driven by its unmatched thermal conductivity and proven reliability under extreme operating conditions.

Function: Die Attach DominatesDie attach accounts for nearly 51% of demand, as it represents the most critical thermal interface within power modules where heat dissipation is essential. Type: SiC Power Modules Lead AdoptionSiC devices capture around 68% share, supported by their widespread use in electric vehicle traction inverters and high-power applications.

Use: Electric Vehicles Drive Growth

Electric vehicles and e-mobility contribute approximately 54% of demand, reflecting the global shift toward electrified transportation.

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Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, Challenges

Drivers:

. Transition to 800V EV architectures

. Elimination of lead-based solders

. Increasing thermal management requirements

Opportunities:

. Copper nanoparticle sintering materials

. Pressureless bonding technologies

. Localization of semiconductor supply chains

Trends:

. Qualification-driven material adoption

. Integration of adhesive and packaging design

. Co-development between chemical suppliers and OEMs

Challenges:

. High qualification and validation costs

. Dependence on silver and price volatility

. Equipment and process modification requirements

Country Growth Outlook (2026–2036)

India leads growth at a projected CAGR of 18.2%, driven by localization of EV power electronics and expanding domestic manufacturing capabilities. China follows at 17.4%, supported by strong state-backed semiconductor initiatives. South Korea grows at 15.0%, fueled by battery and energy storage demand.

The United States records 14.6% CAGR, driven by defense and automotive semiconductor investments, while Germany (14.1%), France (13.7%), and Japan (13.5%) maintain steady growth through industrial and automotive innovation.

Competitive Landscape

The market is characterized by strong competition among electronic materials suppliers and semiconductor packaging specialists. Companies compete on formulation performance, reliability data, and compatibility with existing manufacturing processes.

Key players are investing in advanced sintering technologies, application testing labs, and co-development partnerships with semiconductor manufacturers. Competitive differentiation increasingly depends on qualification history, thermal performance, and the ability to integrate seamlessly into production environments.

Leading manufacturers include Henkel, Heraeus Electronics, Indium Corporation, MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, NAMICS Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., and DuPont.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the market size of high-temperature adhesives for SiC/GaN packaging?

The market is valued at USD 63.8 million in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 276.6 million by 2036.

What is driving market growth?

Growth is driven by adoption of wide-bandgap semiconductors, EV electrification, and the need for high-reliability thermal bonding materials.

What are high-temperature adhesives?

They are engineered bonding materials designed to maintain structural integrity and thermal conductivity under extreme temperatures in semiconductor power modules.

Why are they important?

They enable reliable operation of high-power devices by replacing traditional solders, improving thermal management, and supporting next-generation electronic systems.

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