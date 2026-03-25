Cong Tried To Block UCC Bill, People Will Defeat Party In Elections: Gujarat Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, March 25 (IANS) Gujarat government spokesperson and Minister Jitu Vaghani on Wednesday accused the Congress party of attempting to block the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the Assembly, warning that the people would respond by rejecting the party in the next elections.

Vaghani said,“The Congress members spoke in the House about 'defeating' the bill so that the mothers and sisters of the state do not receive equal rights,” adding, "The people of Gujarat will respond by politically rejecting the Congress in the elections through their votes.”

The bill was passed in the state Legislative Assembly on Tuesday following a discussion that lasted for over seven hours. Vaghani described the development as a historic moment and congratulated Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi for the passage of the Bill.

He said the legislation introduced by the Chief Minister reflected public sentiment.“Chief Minister Patel, popularly known as 'Dada', brought the UCC law in the Assembly, and it is not merely a Bill but the 'heart' of the people of Gujarat. This law echoes the demands and emotions of the people over many years,” Vaghani said.

Referring to the origins of the UCC, he said the idea was envisioned by constitution makers such as B.R. Ambedkar, K. M. Munshi and Alladi Krishnaswamy Iyer, and alleged that "Congress made several unsuccessful attempts in the Assembly to stall the bill".

Responding to questions raised by the opposition over the exclusion of tribal communities, Vaghani said,“The BJP government has constitutionally protected the traditional customs of tribal communities. The Congress is using tactics to mislead the tribal society.”

He also questioned whether the opposition intended to include tribal groups in the Bill in a way that would affect their traditions. Vaghani further alleged that references by Congress to protests and court action indicated attempts to create unrest.

“Out of fear of elections, the Congress is attempting to derail the bill, whereas the BJP government works in accordance with the sentiments of the people of the state,” he said.

He said a committee constituted for the UCC had, over the past year, sought views from citizens and political parties, with around 20 lakh people participating in the process.“The Congress has maintained an opposing stance towards the UCC from the very beginning,” he added.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vaghani said,“No country can function with a 'dual legal system'. Equality before the law is the true spirit of the Constitution of India.”

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he added,“The UCC is not against any religion, but is in favour of equality and justice for all citizens.”

He added that the UCC was not against any religion but aimed at ensuring equality and justice, particularly for women.