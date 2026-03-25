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Senator Bernie Seeks to Block Arms Transfers to Israel
(MENAFN) A US senator has firmly rejected a proposed large-scale funding request linked to the ongoing conflict with Iran, while also signaling plans to challenge military aid arrangements involving Israel, according to reports.
The senator stated that he would not support a $200 billion allocation request associated with the Iran war, and announced intentions to introduce a measure aimed at restricting the transfer of weapons to Israel.
“Absolutely not…In fact, we're going to bring a joint resolution of disapproval in a couple of weeks which will stop the 20,000 bombs that are going to Israel and the bulldozers,”
He further argued that the United States bears responsibility for the escalation of the conflict alongside Israel, while criticizing the administration over rising living costs and economic strain faced by citizens.
“Gas prices are rising. People are deeply concerned,”
In remarks made during an interview, he accused the administration of not adequately addressing affordability issues, stating that everyday Americans are experiencing increasing financial pressure.
“The United States of America started this war. It launched a mission of a unilateral attack along with Israel…causing massive suffering in the Middle East,”
The senator also raised broader concerns about US foreign policy alignment, referencing the humanitarian situation in Gaza and questioning the nature of current alliances.
He warned that the financial burden of the Iran conflict could reach hundreds of billions of dollars and argued that public support for such a war is limited across political lines.
“Whether you’re Republicans or Democrats, this is not a war that the American people want,”
“I'm not quite sure those are the alliances, those are the allies we need to be working with,”
The comments come amid ongoing military operations involving the United States and Israel against Iran since late February, which have resulted in significant casualties and have prompted Iranian retaliatory strikes across multiple regional targets, contributing to wider instability affecting infrastructure, markets, and air traffic.
The senator stated that he would not support a $200 billion allocation request associated with the Iran war, and announced intentions to introduce a measure aimed at restricting the transfer of weapons to Israel.
“Absolutely not…In fact, we're going to bring a joint resolution of disapproval in a couple of weeks which will stop the 20,000 bombs that are going to Israel and the bulldozers,”
He further argued that the United States bears responsibility for the escalation of the conflict alongside Israel, while criticizing the administration over rising living costs and economic strain faced by citizens.
“Gas prices are rising. People are deeply concerned,”
In remarks made during an interview, he accused the administration of not adequately addressing affordability issues, stating that everyday Americans are experiencing increasing financial pressure.
“The United States of America started this war. It launched a mission of a unilateral attack along with Israel…causing massive suffering in the Middle East,”
The senator also raised broader concerns about US foreign policy alignment, referencing the humanitarian situation in Gaza and questioning the nature of current alliances.
He warned that the financial burden of the Iran conflict could reach hundreds of billions of dollars and argued that public support for such a war is limited across political lines.
“Whether you’re Republicans or Democrats, this is not a war that the American people want,”
“I'm not quite sure those are the alliances, those are the allies we need to be working with,”
The comments come amid ongoing military operations involving the United States and Israel against Iran since late February, which have resulted in significant casualties and have prompted Iranian retaliatory strikes across multiple regional targets, contributing to wider instability affecting infrastructure, markets, and air traffic.
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