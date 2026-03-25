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Mowi ASA: Integrated Annual Report 2025


2026-03-25 01:46:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mowi has today published its 2025 Integrated Annual Report, including sustainability reporting and complete 2025 annual accounts with notes. The integrated report is attached, available in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) and has been published on

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section of 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments

  • Mowi Annual Report 2025
  • mowi-2025-12-31-1-en

MENAFN25032026004107003653ID1110903336



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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