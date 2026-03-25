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Simone Hain

Simone Hain


2026-03-25 01:03:38
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Research Psychologist, University of Technology Sydney
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Simone Hain is a research psychologist and project manager at The Kidman Centre, part of the Faculty of Science at the University of Technology Sydney, which focuses on understanding, preventing, and reducing mental health problems in young people aged 5 to 25.

She is currently completing her PhD at Macquarie University, where her research examines Trypophobia as an emerging phobia, from aversion through to mechanism‐matched intervention development.

Experience
  • –present Research Psychologist, University of Technology Sydney
Education
  • Macquarie University, PhD candidate, Psychology

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The Conversation

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