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"Level up in 2026! Grab discounted Bring Me The Horizon Ascension Program tickets with promo code CITY10 at CapitalCityTickets – best deals for epic arena energy, massive hits, and unforgettable nights."Ultimate guide to scoring discounted Bring Me The Horizon 2026 tour tickets! Catch the N. American Ascension Program 2 with Motionless In White, The Plot In You & Amira Elfeky at iconic venues like Madison Square Garden, Hollywood Palladium, Bridgestone Arena, and festivals (Sick New World, Welcome to Rockville). Use promo code CITY10 at CapitalCityTickets for exclusive savings, lowest prices, instant delivery, and 100% guarantee. Secure cheap seats for explosive metal shows now!

Bring Me The Horizon's N. American Ascension Program 2 in spring 2026 is shaping up to be one of the biggest rock/metal tours of the year. Following the massive success of POST HUMAN: NeX GEn and prior legs, Oli Sykes and the band are delivering high-octane arena shows with support from Motionless In White, The Plot In You, and Amira Elfeky on many dates. Expect explosive production, electronic-metal blends, massive choruses, and crowd favorites from their evolution-from metalcore roots to modern anthems.

For fans seeking discounted tickets without the hassle of sold-out presales or inflated prices, CapitalCityTickets is a top secondary marketplace option. Use the exclusive promo code CITY10 at checkout for extra savings on 2026 dates-ideal for scoring cheap seats to headline arenas, festivals like Sick New World, Welcome to Rockville, and Sonic Temple, or intimate spots like Hollywood Palladium. The site features a 100% buyer guarantee, instant delivery (mobile or print-at-home), and often lower prices than primary vendors.

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Bring Me The Horizon N. American Ascension Program 2 – Key 2026 Tour Dates

The spring leg kicks off in late April with festival appearances and arena runs, featuring powerhouse support acts. Here's a selection of confirmed dates (subject to additions; check official BMTH site, Ticketmaster, or CapitalCityTickets for full list, updates, and availability):



April 23, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

April 25, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – Sick New World Festival (Las Vegas Festival Grounds)

April 28, 2026 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena (with Motionless In White, The Plot In You, Amira Elfeky)

April 29, 2026 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre (Centre Bell)

May 1, 2026 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center

May 2, 2026 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

May 4, 2026 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

May 5, 2026 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

May 7, 2026 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

May 9, 2026 – Daytona, FL – Welcome to Rockville Festival

May 11, 2026 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

May 12, 2026 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center And more through mid-May, including headlining at Sonic Temple Festival (Columbus, OH, May 16) and potential additional stops-monitor for expansions.

These shows promise intense visuals, pyro, and a setlist blending new tracks with classics-perfect for mosh pits and epic sing-alongs!

FAQ: Hit Singles by Bring Me The Horizon

BMTH has massive hits spanning their genre shifts. These tracks dominate streams, charts, and live sets-here's a rundown of their biggest and most iconic:

(Sempiternal, 2013) – Their breakthrough crossover smash (over 840M Spotify streams); haunting electronics, emotional lyrics, and massive chorus-often the set closer or fan favorite.(That's The Spirit, 2015) – Their biggest chart hit (UK Rock #1, huge streams); anthemic, empowering banger with infectious hooks-crowd erupts every time.(2014 single / That's The Spirit) – Emotional powerhouse ballad that shifted their sound; soaring melodies and heavy drops-live staple for sing-alongs.(Post Human: Survival Horror, 2020) – High-energy collab with massive riffs and kawaii-metal fusion-over 330M streams, huge in recent tours.(Sempiternal, 2013) – Melodic metalcore classic; dreamy verses into explosive choruses-iconic for early fans.

Other top hits include Mantra (amo, 2019; pulsating electronic-metal), Follow You (That's The Spirit; catchy pop-rock edge), Teardrops (Post Human; industrial groove), Parasite Eve (2020; heavy and anthemic), and Happy Song (That's The Spirit; ironic, high-energy). Expect a mix of these in 2026 setlists for nostalgia and new energy.

Pro Tip: For the ultimate experience, aim for floor/GA or lower bowl center seats to feel the production and mosh energy. Use CapitalCityTickets charts to preview.

Don't miss this tour-BMTH is at peak form! Visit CapitalCityTickets, select your 2026 date, apply promo code CITY10, and grab discounted tickets for an unforgettable night of metal evolution today!