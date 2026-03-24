Academic Lead Indigenous Knowledges, School of Arts and Humanities, Edith Cowan University

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Jennifer Moyle Ogbeide-Ihama is a Senior Lecturer in the School of Arts and Humanities at Edith Cowan University. She holds a PhD, a Master of Education, and a Bachelor of Arts in Primary Education. She has taught in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions since 1994. Her research and creative practice engage with Australian history, Noongar language and culture, the risks of cultural homogenisation in discussions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples, and the decolonisation and Indigenisation of curriculum. She is a mixed media artist and writer whose recent co-creation works, Ngalak Wongi and Extracts from the Red List (Mother Mo) with Greg Pryor, was exhibited in Ellenbrook, WA, in 2025. Her Noongar ancestry, alongside her Irish, German and Cornish roots, informs and guides her practice.

–present Academic Lead Indigenous Knowledges - School of Arts and Humanities, Edith Cowan University, Edith Cowan University

2023 Murdoch University, PhD

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