The Indo-Pacific Strategy Just Sank In Iran
Strategy may be proclaimed in documents, but it's ultimately tested in choke points. As shipping halts, missiles range farther than expected and even the world's most powerful navy fails to navigate waterways a day's sailing from the home base of the US Fifth Fleet, the core promise of the Indo-Pacific idea – that maritime power can underwrite global order – has run aground.
From the beginning, the“Indo-Pacific” was less a coherent strategic framework than a conceptual stretch – a branding exercise designed to keep an aging maritime order intellectually afloat. It stitched together two oceans, multiple regions, and incompatible strategic cultures under a single label, not because they naturally formed a system, but because doing so served a particular purpose: to extend the reach of maritime power in an era when that power was beginning to face structural limits.
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