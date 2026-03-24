Costa Rica Named“Best Nature Destination” At The 2026 Forbes Travel Awards

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Costa Rica received the distinction as“Best Nature Destination” at the first edition of the 2026 Forbes Travel Awards, which recognize excellence, innovation, and sustainability in global tourism.

These awards from the magazine's editorial board are the most influential in the industry. In addition to evaluating infrastructure, they highlight the strategic influence and the ability of destinations to generate a positive and regenerative impact on the environment.

“As an editorial award from the Spanish edition of Forbes, with no registration or sponsorship processes, this recognition strengthens Costa Rica's position as an authentic global leader in nature tourism.

“The award highlights a model that integrates a balance between conservation, well-being, and responsibility toward the environment,” the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) noted in a statement.

Factors such as the extensive system of national parks and a virtually untouched natural landscape-comprising forests, volcanoes, and coastlines-proved vital in outperforming other international competitors in the nature category, he added.

Award Presented in Spain

The awards ceremony took place this week in Madrid and brought together key leaders from the tourism industry. Among them were representatives from hotel chains, airlines, and government leaders from other countries.

Costa Rica shared the honor with other notable destinations such as Chile (best international destination), Austria (best cultural destination), and the city of Madrid (best business destination).

The Forbes Travel Awards are distinguished by their editorial independence, according to the organizers.

The winners are chosen by the Forbes Travel Editorial Committee, which is chaired by Andrés Rodriguez, director of Forbes Spain, and comprised of the Forbes Travel team and contributors.

“This is done through a rigorous internal process, free from the influence of commercial agreements or sponsorships, such that the mere nomination is, in itself, an honor: the organic spotlight that Forbes Travel shines on the nomination,” he emphasizes.

Visits from Europe to Costa Rica

Costa Rica's reputation in Europe is reflected in sustained growth.

During the first two months of 2026, our country welcomed 103,902 tourists from Europe who arrived by air. This represents a 9% increase compared to the same period last year.

Spain continues to be one of the main European source markets for travelers to Costa Rica.

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