Hair Growth: Mix These 5 Oils With Coconut Oil For Amazing Results!

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Summer heat making your scalp itchy and sweaty? It's a common problem that leads to major hair fall and dandruff. But don't worry, a little bit of coconut oil can help you tackle this issue.In summer, many of us deal with a lot of hair fall. We often avoid oiling our hair because we're scared the sweat will make it even more greasy. But if you mix coconut oil with certain other oils, you can easily fix these issues.

Coconut oil is packed with good stuff like saturated fats (about 80-90%), Vitamin E, and phenolic compounds. These ingredients help your hair grow faster. When you mix it with other oils, your hair becomes healthier and more beautiful.

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Depending on your hair type, here's what you should mix with coconut oil: 1. For Hair Growth: Argan + Castor Oil Argan oil has Vitamin E, oleic, and linoleic acids. Mixing it with castor oil moisturises your scalp, stops dandruff build-up, and helps your hair grow thick and natural. 2. For Thin Hair: Castor + Coconut Oil Castor oil is thick, so it's best to mix it with coconut oil. This combo reduces hair fall, moisturises the roots to make hair stronger, and also keeps dandruff away. 3. For Weak Hair: Mustard Oil Mustard oil contains Omega-3, Omega-6 fatty acids, zinc, and selenium. Add it to coconut oil to strengthen your hair, improve blood circulation in the scalp, and fight summer hair fall and dandruff. 4. For Dandruff & Infections: Neem Oil Neem has powerful antifungal compounds like Azadirachtin and Nimbidin. It kills bacteria and fungus on your scalp. For quick relief from dandruff, just mix it with coconut oil and apply twice a week. 5. For Damaged Hair: Olive Oil Olive oil is a lifesaver for dry, rough hair. Its Vitamin E content makes hair super soft. Massaging it with coconut oil can bring damaged hair follicles back to life and make your hair look gorgeous.