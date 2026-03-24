Oil Depot Still On Fire For Second Day Following Attack On Russian Primorsk Port

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Radio Svoboda reported this in an article, according to Ukrinform.

Satellite images show thick smoke from the fire, even despite continuous cloud cover.

After yesterday's strike, fuel shipments from the oil depot were halted.

The port of Primorsk is the largest Russian oil-loading port on the Baltic Sea, located in the Vyborg district of the Leningrad region, approximately 8 km from the city of Primorsk on the northeastern coast of the Gulf of Finland. It is the endpoint of the Baltic Pipeline System owned by Transneft and serves as the main export terminal for crude oil and petroleum products.

Defense Forces strike Bastion coastal missile system launcher, command posts, Russian troops concentration areas

As reported, on March 23, the Defense Forces struck important fuel and energy infrastructure facilities of the Russian Federation. In particular, this includes the oil terminal in the Leningrad region "Transneft – Port Primorsk" and the Ufa refinery "Bashneft–Ufaneftekhim."

Satellite images confirm that at least four oil storage tanks are burning at the "Transneft – Port Primorsk" terminal.

Photo: Planet Labs Inc.