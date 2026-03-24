Nearly 1,000 Drones In One Day: Ukrainian Air Force Reports One Of Largest Russian Attacks On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the press service of the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

"On Tuesday, March 24, Russia is carrying out one of the largest attacks on Ukraine using strike drones. During the day, over 550 enemy strike UAVs entered Ukrainian airspace. Considering the nighttime attack from 18:00 on March 23 to 18:00 on March 24, 2026 (a conditional 24-hour period), the enemy used nearly 1,000 strike drones, including Shahed, Gerber, and other types," the statement reads.

Specifically, between 09:00 and 18:00 on March 24, preliminary data show that the enemy deployed 556 strike drones, of which 541 were shot down or suppressed by air defense. The Air Forces emphasized that a large number of drones entered from the north – the Chernihiv and Sumy regions. The geography of the daytime strike was broader than at night, covering Poltava, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, and western regions of the country from Khmelnytskyi to Lviv.

Currently, 15 confirmed impacts have been recorded, the military noted.

Russian drone attack on Vinnytsia region leaves one killed and 11 others injured

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces attacked several Ukrainian cities during the day. Explosions were reported in Lviv, Vinnytsia, and Ternopil. In Lviv, 17 people were injured. In Ivano-Frankivsk, two people were killed and four others, including a six-year-old child, were injured in the drone attack.

In the Vinnytsia region, one person was killed and 11 others were injured in a Russian UAV strike.

Photo: Ukrainian Air Forces