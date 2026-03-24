Iot Security Market Key Technology Growth 2031, Size, Share, New Opportunities, Future Scope And Outlook

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Microsoft (US), Fortinet (US), AWS (US), IBM (US), Intel (US), Cisco (US), Thales Group (France), Infineon (Germany), Allot (Israel), Atos (France), Checkpoint (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Mobileum (US)."IoT Security Market by Offering (Solutions and Services), Data Sensitivity (High-sensitivity Data, Low and Moderate-sensitivity Data), Application (Smart Manufacturing, Smart Government, Connected Healthcare, Smart Retail) - Global Forecast to 2031.

The global IoT security market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7% from USD 28.67 billion in 2025 to USD 80.30 billion by 2031. The creation of 5G networks is one of the reasons propelling the industry. Compared to earlier networks like 3G/4G, 5G networks offer faster speeds and reduced latency, making it easier to connect numerous devices. This results in an exponential increase in data traffic. Because it is increasingly challenging to monitor, analyze, and defend against cyber attacks, such large data raises new security challenges. Strong IoT security solutions are necessary to solve this in order to protect private information, stop illegal access, and guarantee the integrity of network operations.

Download PDF Brochure@

The increasing deployment of connected devices across industrial, enterprise, and consumer environments is significantly expanding the cyberattack surface. As IoT ecosystems grow in scale and complexity, threats such as botnet attacks, unauthorized device access, firmware exploitation, and data interception are driving organizations to adopt advanced security frameworks. Enterprises are increasingly shifting toward device-centric and lifecycle-based security strategies that protect devices from onboarding to updates and decommissioning. The rise of remote operations, edge computing, and cloud-connected platforms is also accelerating the adoption of zero-trust architectures. Modern platforms now incorporate AI-driven threat detection, device behavior monitoring, and automated response capabilities, helping organizations secure connected ecosystems, protect data, and maintain operational continuity.

Based on offering, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The increasing complexity of IoT ecosystems and the growing number of connected devices are driving demand for specialized security services. Organizations often lack the in-house expertise required to manage device security, monitor threats, and respond to vulnerabilities across large IoT deployments. As a result, services such as security consulting, risk assessment, integration, and managed security services are gaining significant traction. These services help organizations design secure IoT architectures, ensure continuous monitoring, manage device vulnerabilities, and maintain regulatory compliance across connected environments.

By solution, the data encryption & tokenization segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Data encryption and tokenization solutions play a critical role in securing sensitive information generated and transmitted by IoT devices. As connected devices continuously exchange operational and personal data across networks and cloud platforms, organizations are prioritizing strong encryption and data protection mechanisms. These solutions help ensure secure communication, prevent data breaches, maintain privacy, and support regulatory compliance across large-scale IoT ecosystems.

By region, North America is expected to hold the largest market share.

North America is expected to lead the IoT security market due to early adoption of advanced digital technologies, widespread deployment of connected devices, and strong cybersecurity regulatory frameworks. Industries across manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, energy, and smart infrastructure are rapidly implementing IoT technologies to improve operational efficiency and enable data-driven decision-making. The region benefits from the presence of major IoT technology providers, strong innovation ecosystems, and high investments in cloud computing, edge computing, and industrial automation. Additionally, rising concerns around cyberattacks targeting connected devices and critical infrastructure are driving organizations to deploy advanced IoT security platforms that provide comprehensive protection across devices, networks, and cloud environments.

Request Sample Pages@

Unique Features in the IoT Security Market

One of the most distinctive features of the IoT security market is its multi-layered approach, covering device, network, application, and cloud security. Since IoT ecosystems involve billions of interconnected devices, security solutions must protect data at every level-from endpoints to communication channels-ensuring comprehensive protection against cyber threats.

IoT devices themselves act as major entry points for cyberattacks, making endpoint security a critical feature. Advanced IoT security solutions focus on protecting individual devices through firmware protection, secure boot mechanisms, and malware prevention, thereby strengthening the entire network's resilience.

A unique aspect of IoT security is strong identity verification and access control. IAM systems ensure that only authorized users and devices can access IoT networks, acting as the first line of defense. This includes authentication protocols, role-based access, and device identity management.

IoT security emphasizes end-to-end encryption and secure communication protocols to protect data in transit and at rest. These features prevent data interception, tampering, and unauthorized access, which is critical due to the high volume of sensitive data generated by IoT devices.

Major Highlights of the IoT Security Market

The IoT security market is witnessing significant growth due to the exponential increase in connected devices across industries. As organizations adopt IoT for automation and efficiency, the demand for robust security solutions is rising to address vulnerabilities associated with large-scale device connectivity.

The increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks targeting IoT ecosystems is a major market highlight. Threats such as botnets, ransomware, and data breaches are pushing enterprises to prioritize IoT security investments to safeguard sensitive data and critical infrastructure.

IoT security solutions are being widely adopted in sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, energy, and smart cities. Each industry relies on IoT for operational efficiency, making security a critical component to ensure uninterrupted services and regulatory compliance.

A major trend in the market is the transition from on-premises to cloud-based IoT security platforms. Cloud deployment offers scalability, centralized management, cost-effectiveness, and real-time monitoring, making it an attractive option for organizations managing vast IoT networks.

Inquire Before Buying@

Top Companies in the IoT Security Market

Microsoft (US), Fortinet (US), AWS (US), IBM (US), Intel (US), Cisco (US), Thales Group (France), Infineon (Germany), Allot (Israel), Atos (France), Checkpoint (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Mobileum (US), Entrust (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), and Kaspersky (Switzerland) are amongst the leading players in the global IoT security market.

Microsoft (US) is a multinational technology company that offers software, hardware, and services. Its product portfolio includes software products, hardware, enterprise solutions, gaming, and cloud services. The Windows operating system, the Microsoft 365 productivity suite, and the Azure cloud platform are the flagship products of Microsoft. In IoT security, Microsoft offers solutions through its Azure platform. Azure IoT hub provides secure communication with IoT devices, while Azure IoT Edge uses cloud intelligence and analytics to edge devices through AI processing. The company operates in over 190 countries, with data centers in multiple regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The company caters to various industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, government, retail, telecommunications, and other industries.

Fortinet (US) is a cybersecurity solutions and services company that focuses on providing security for networks, endpoints, and cloud environments. The company has a global presence with a strong foothold in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Fortinet offers its solutions to large enterprises and SMEs in various industries such as healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, power, oil and gas, technology, and government. It develops and sells security solutions such as firewalls, endpoint security, and intrusion detection systems. Fortinet's products include network security, security access service edge (SASE), enterprise networking, security operations, cloud security, user and device security, application security, and threat response. In IoT security, the FortiGuard Attack Surface Security Service monitors the security posture and identifies IoT device risks. FortiNAC provides network access control for automated device management.