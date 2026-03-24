Andersen Consulting Enters Into A Collaboration Agreement With Ventum Consulting

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Andersen Consulting expands its global platform with the addition of collaborating firm Ventum Consulting, a German-based business transformation and technology consulting firm specializing in digital transformation, enterprise agility, product development, data-driven innovation, and emerging technologies such as AI.

Ventum Consulting helps organizations bridge the gap between business and technology by delivering tailored solutions across strategy, process optimization, and IT implementation. The firm's expertise includes data and AI, cybersecurity, enterprise architecture, sustainability, cloud transformation, and agile enablement, representing only a selection of their comprehensive service portfolio. Ventum Consulting works with clients across industries including automotive and manufacturing, financial services and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, and the public sector to accelerate digital transformation, enhance operational resilience, and drive measurable business value - empowering organizations for the next era.

“Collaborating with Andersen Consulting allows us to strengthen our global reach while maintaining our focus on innovation and client proximity,” said Hajo Börste, partner at Ventum Consulting.“Through structured joint business development and shared delivery capabilities, we can combine our strengths to deliver scalable, high-impact end-to-end transformation solutions that help organizations adapt and position themselves for continued success.”

“This collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver integrated solutions that connect strategy, technology, and execution,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen.“Ventum Consulting's technical expertise and collaborative culture complement our global consulting platform and enhance our ability to help clients transform and scale.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

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