Hyperice Named To Fast Company's Annual List Of The World's Most Innovative Companies Of 2026

"To be named to Fast Company's list for a second time is a proud moment for our team and a reflection of the pace at which we are able to innovate," said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. "The Hyperboot with Nike, the Hyperice X 2, Normatec Elite Hips, and the all-new Hypervolt 3 line represent the most ambitious stretch of new technology in our history. We're proud of the work and even more motivated by what's to come."

The past 12 months have marked one of the most prolific periods of product innovation in Hyperice's history, spanning every major technology category in the company's portfolio. In partnership with Nike, Hyperice introduced the Hyperboot, a first-of-its-kind wearable recovery device built with feedback from Paris 2024 Summer Olympians. The collaboration brought together Nike's footwear expertise and Hyperice's recovery technology to create a fully integrated device designed to accelerate lower-body recovery, setting a new standard for wearable wellness.

Building on the momentum of the Hyperboot, Hyperice launched the Hyperice X 2 Knee and Hyperice X 2 Shoulder in August 2025, representing the most significant technological leap in the company's contrast therapy line to date. The Hyperice X 2 devices introduced a built-in multi-level compression system that drives heat and cold deeper into tissue, an expanded temperature range from 40°F to 121°F, and a new all-in-one display for cord-free portability. Hyperice then unveiled the Normatec Elite Hips in October 2025, the first fully portable, standalone dynamic air compression massage device engineered specifically for the hips, IT bands, and lower back, eliminating the need for separate control units.

Most recently, in March 2026, Hyperice launched the entirely redesigned Hypervolt 3 product line, including the Hypervolt Go 3, Hypervolt 3, and Hypervolt 3 Pro. The new line delivers a quieter, more intuitive experience, with more power, a longer battery life and larger head attachments for deeper relief. All three devices are FSA/HSA eligible, making professional-grade percussion therapy more accessible than ever.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change-they drive it,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.“The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve.”

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on May 19 in New York City. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.

About Hyperice

Hyperice is a technology-driven company with a giant mission, to help everyone on Earth move and live better. For more than a decade, Hyperice has led a global movement at the confluence of recovery and wellness, specializing in percussion (Hypervolt line), dynamic air compression (Normatec line), vibration (Vyper and Hypersphere lines), thermal technology (Venom line), contrast therapy (Hyperice X), and Hyperboot collaboration with Nike. Now, as a holistic high-performance wellness brand, Hyperice is designed for all – from the most elite athletes, leagues, and teams to consumers everywhere looking to unlock the best version of themselves to help them do what they love, more. Recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and a TIME Best Inventions winner, Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries including fitness, hospitality, healthcare, massage, physical therapy, sports performance, and workplace wellness on a global scale. For more information, visit hyperice.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit

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