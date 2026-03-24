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Govt Strengthens Export Testing, MSME Support To Boost Competitiveness: Goyal
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 24 (KNN) The Government is strengthening export testing infrastructure and supporting MSMEs and logistics ecosystems to enhance export competitiveness, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal informed in the Lok Sabha.
Expansion Of Export Testing Infrastructure
In a written reply, the Minister said the government is in continuous consultation with exporters' associations, including those from the seafood sector, regarding testing capacity and timelines for pre-export certification.
The Export Inspection Council (EIC), a statutory body under the Department of Commerce, plays a key role in ensuring quality and safety of export commodities through its network of 86 laboratories accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).
In addition, NABL has accredited multiple laboratories across export promotion bodies, including 95 labs under the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), 56 under the Tea Board, 3 under the Spices Board, 36 under the Indian Oilseeds and Produce Export Promotion Council (IOPEPC), and 13 under the Shellac and Forest Products Export Promotion Council (SHEFEXIL).
The government is also developing new laboratory facilities to expand regional testing capacity and meet international standards.
MSME Support And Logistics Ecosystem Strengthening
On MSMEs, the Minister said the government is engaging with industry stakeholders over rising raw material costs. The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, through the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), is facilitating procurement of raw materials.
Financial support is being extended through schemes such as the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises, the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), and the Self-Reliant India (SRI) Fund to enhance productivity and competitiveness.
The Ministry of Textiles is also holding regular consultations with stakeholders to maintain price competitiveness in the sector. On logistics and supply chain infrastructure, the Minister said container manufacturing in India has begun to scale up.
In the Union Budget 2026–27, the government announced a scheme with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore to promote domestic container manufacturing. The initiative aims to build a globally competitive ecosystem by providing financial incentives for setting up and expanding container manufacturing units.
The government said these measures are aimed at improving export readiness, strengthening MSME resilience, and enhancing India's competitiveness in global trade.
(KNN Bureau)
Expansion Of Export Testing Infrastructure
In a written reply, the Minister said the government is in continuous consultation with exporters' associations, including those from the seafood sector, regarding testing capacity and timelines for pre-export certification.
The Export Inspection Council (EIC), a statutory body under the Department of Commerce, plays a key role in ensuring quality and safety of export commodities through its network of 86 laboratories accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).
In addition, NABL has accredited multiple laboratories across export promotion bodies, including 95 labs under the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), 56 under the Tea Board, 3 under the Spices Board, 36 under the Indian Oilseeds and Produce Export Promotion Council (IOPEPC), and 13 under the Shellac and Forest Products Export Promotion Council (SHEFEXIL).
The government is also developing new laboratory facilities to expand regional testing capacity and meet international standards.
MSME Support And Logistics Ecosystem Strengthening
On MSMEs, the Minister said the government is engaging with industry stakeholders over rising raw material costs. The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, through the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), is facilitating procurement of raw materials.
Financial support is being extended through schemes such as the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises, the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), and the Self-Reliant India (SRI) Fund to enhance productivity and competitiveness.
The Ministry of Textiles is also holding regular consultations with stakeholders to maintain price competitiveness in the sector. On logistics and supply chain infrastructure, the Minister said container manufacturing in India has begun to scale up.
In the Union Budget 2026–27, the government announced a scheme with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore to promote domestic container manufacturing. The initiative aims to build a globally competitive ecosystem by providing financial incentives for setting up and expanding container manufacturing units.
The government said these measures are aimed at improving export readiness, strengthening MSME resilience, and enhancing India's competitiveness in global trade.
(KNN Bureau)
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